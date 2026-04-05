World Health Day 2026: Obesity in India — Doctor explains how belly fat raises heart attack risk in young adults #FitIndiaHitIndia

#FitIndiaHitIndia: Belly fat is more dangerous than you think. Here's how obesity in India is silently damaging your heart and increasing the risk of serious cardiovascular diseases.

World Health Day 2026: Obesity in India — Doctor explains how belly fat raises heart attack risk in young adults #FitIndiaHitIndia

Obesity has emerged as a significant societal issue in India, which has seen both rural and urban populations being affected by obesity. What is more concerning about this problem is not the gain of the weight in general, but that of the accumulation of belly fat also referred to as visceral fat, which is much more dangerous than it seems. Scholars caution that central obesity is strongly connected with severe heart-related risks, which in most cases go unnoticed with no apparent signs.

Visceral fat is also found around your vital organs, such as the liver, pancreas, and the intestines, unlike subcutaneous fat under your skin. This kind of fat is metabolically active, and it releases toxic substances that may augment inflammation and hormonal imbalance. In the long run, this leads to such conditions as high blood pressure, insulin resistance and abnormal cholesterol levels all of which predispose one to heart disease.

Expert take on why belly fat is more dangerous

Dr. Chirag Tandon, Director Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity reveals, "Fat on the belly is not only a cosmetic issue, but also a real health danger that inflicts itself on heart conditions unknowingly to the person. In India, the trend of obesity, particularly central obesity is directly related to the elevated levels of hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Visceral fat is the one found around internal organs causing inflammation and disturbing the metabolic processes exerting tremendous pressure on the heart".

Interconnection between obesity and cardiovascular health

Cardiovascular diseases are also associated with high risks of obesity. The accumulation of fat, especially in the abdominal area may result in the deposition of plaque along the arteries, which is termed atherosclerosis. This constricts the arteries and limits blood circulation, which predisposes people to heart attacks and strokes.

Reason behind increasing obesity in India

There is an obesity epidemic in India as a result of lifestyle changes. Among the major factors are sedentary lifestyles, work overload, excessive screent ime and poor dietary habits that are full of processed food, sugar, and trans fats. Urbanization has also lowered the physical activities, thus weight gain has become more prevalent among people of all ages. The genetics contribute as well since south Asians are prone to accumulating visceral fat quite easily than other populations, which exposes them to the risk of heart related diseases.

Signs you must not overlook

There are no obvious symptoms of belly fat, though there are some signs to pay attention to which can be the indicators of some existing problems:

Gaining of more fat around the waist. Exhaustion and lack of vitality. High blood pressure Elevated blood sugar levels Panting on exerting stresses.

When neglected, these indications may develop into severe cardiovascular issues.

You may like to read

How to protect your heart?

The positive side is that belly fat can be greatly reduced to enhance the health of the heart. These are some of the useful steps:

Eat a balanced diet

Eat whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean fruits and whole grains. Eschew processed and sweetened foods.

Workout frequently

Strive to get a minimum of 30 to 45 minutes of exercise every day, which involves cardio training and strength training.

Stressful situation

Stressful situations may lead to the build-up of fats. Be mindful, do yoga, meditate.

Adequate rest

Sleeps disturb metabolism, thereby raising weight.

Overall, the belly fat does not only appear as a cosmetic issue, but it is a health threat that can silently kill your heart with time. As obesity is increasing in India, the active measures to a healthier lifestyle are of paramount importance. These prevention measures can do much in preventing heart conditions that are life-threatening, like early intervention, awareness and habits.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.