World Food Day 2022: Let Us Know About Food Adulteration

World Food Day, observed on October 16 yearly, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1979. Where it is also known as 'World Hunger Day'. It's an occasion to draw attention to the food security and nutrition issues faced by people worldwide. This day also serves to celebrate the importance of food and its contributions, encouraging us to become aware of our food choices and how they can impact the global food system and environment. Senior Dietician N Lakshmi, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares that more muscular immune systems, safer pregnancy and childbirth, lower risk of no infectious diseases (like diabetes and cardiovascular disease), and improved infant, child, and maternal health are all associated with better nutrition.

Dietary Decisions And Practices

The energy and nutrients you require for better health, disease management, and disease prevention are found in food and beverages. Consuming and absorbing vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids from protein and fatty acids from fat-containing foods, as well as food energy in the form of carbohydrates, protein, and fat, are all necessary for complete nutrition. Dietary practices and decisions significantly influence the quality of life, health, and longevity.

Let Us Know About Food Adulteration

.Food adulteration is the practice of adulterating food or contaminating food materials by adding a few substances known as adulterants.

Adulterants are substances or low-quality products added to food for economic and technical reasons. Adding these contaminants reduces the nutritional value of food and contaminates it, rendering it unfit for consumption. These contaminants are present in food products, including dairy products, cereals, pulses, grains, meat, vegetables, fruits, oils, beverages, etc.

The Motto Of The Day

Hunger kills more people yearly than all violence combined, including war. Yet annually, over 90 million children under five die from starvation. As a global community, we must promote food security. If we don't take action, world hunger will be one of our most pressing challenges in the coming decades.

How Should We Celebrate?

There are some simple ways to celebrate WFD. First, we can remind ourselves that many people still face hunger every day, even though we've enough food to feed everyone in our world. Second, we can remember how fortunate we are to access a wide variety of foods; think about what foods you typically eat each day and try a meal without one. One or more will likely be difficult to replace!

