World Environment Day: Think About Earth's Wellbeing With Food Sustainability

Food sustainability

Do you know that a nutritional diet is directly linked to the physical and mental/emotional state of well-being?

Well-being is often looked at through a myopic, individual lens and reduced to physical, emotional, or mental health. But with the concept of overall well-being, we delve into a deeper understanding of the term. Think about this: Can an individual be happy and healthy if the community does not provide a framework or system? Can the community be happy and healthy if the planet's resources deplete and its lungs are choking every day? The short answer is 'no'.

Encompassing The Individual, The Community, And The Planet

Overall wellbeing, thus, refers to a composite, balanced state of all-around health and wellbeing physical, emotional, social/community, and planetary. Furthermore, living, nurturing and being inspired by well-being in all aspects of life help us lead more harmonious, fulfilling and joyful lives. Therefore one's state of well-being is an indicator of happiness, satisfaction, and purposeful living.

The Well-Being Of The Individual

Food is what provides us with the power to perform our functions. It also gives us nutrients. And nutrients are what keep our brain and body functioning in good health eating the right foods with the right mindset is what gets us going. The food choices one makes not only affects one physical body and determine their ability to contract or fight diseases; it also directly affects one's mood. Some foods can have uplifting effects, while some can be linked to mood swings and depression. For instance, it's common knowledge that too much sugar and saturated fats aren't necessarily good for your brain and body.

The Well-Being Of The Planet Through Sustainability

When we talk about sustaining life globally, we need to look beyond individual-level nutritional diets and a community-level Ayurvedic approach. Instead, we need to invest in and nurture a sustainable food system.

A sustainable food system starts with being accountable for the natural environment while producing and consuming food. In addition, the processes through which food products are manufactured and delivered must not play with the planet's long-term health and vitality. Sustainable food practices are crucial in feeding the global population, which continues to grow today.

Where Does Mindful Eating Feature In Individual Wellbeing?

Eating with complete awareness teaches us to savour food and makes eating it an adventure. Mindful eating also aids digestion and clarifies when one is packed and has just the right amount of food in their body. This helps avoid overeating and reduces obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other health problems. If one part of a machine doesn't work well, it leads to a breakdown over time; however small that amount may be. The same goes for our bodies. Therefore, a nutritional diet is directly linked to the physical and mental/emotional state of well-being.

Takeaway Tips

Mindful eating at the individual level and Ayurveda at the community level help create healthy and happy people. Healthy and happy people look up to a sustainable food system that provides nutritious food. Eating various kinds of naturally derived foods and local produce encourages the efficient use of food resources and avoids over-cultivation. Eventually, this betters not just the health of the individual and community but also of the planet.