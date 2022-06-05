The World has only been talking about sustainable food to feed the 9 billion people that we will be in 2050 and protect the planet, among other things, from greenhouse gases. Though do we have an instantaneous interest in transforming our eating habits? Shivani Sikri, Chief Nutritionist & Founder at Nutri4Verve, discusses sustainable food habits to protect our environment for our coming generations.
The Food Pyramid: The Model To Follow
The food pyramid represents the effective food mode for our health. It is 80% plant-based and supplemented with a moderate amount of animal products and fats.
One can shift their focus toward Plant-based or Plant-forward eating habits and patterns or switch to plant-derived foods. This can be done by incorporating veggies or fruits or whole grains and nuts, seeds, and oils to source necessary proteins and crucial vitamins and minerals.
Such plant based diets are more healthy and reduce risks of coronary heart diseases, diabetes etc. You can surely enjoy chicken breast and fish, grilled or roasted, and they need to be complemented with many vegetables, nuts, and grains like quinoa.
The Harmful Effects Of Additives, Dyes, Trans Fatty Acids
"Our diet is too rich in processed products whose composition is far from natural foods," These products contain trans fatty acids and hidden salt, which are bad for your health, without forgetting the additives present in prepared meals, industrial pastries, sodas etc.
Studies have shown that pesticides are implicated in neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, and cancers, at least among farmers. In addition, artificial food colouring plays a role in hyperactivity in children.
Thus people should be ready to pay more for organic products and farm fresh as it is suitable for their health and shape.
Choose Local And Seasonal Products To Encourage Sustainable Eating
Start accepting local and fresh produce, even if they are not fancy looking. Prefer only seasonal products and avoid cold storage fruits and vegetables to boost sustainable eating ideologies.
Sustainable eating can ensure that our eating habits and food preferences do not hinder our endeavours from aiming for a healthier and greener life.
You are when, how, what and where you eat your staples decisively signify your carbon footprints in the ecosystem. Further, it encourages local farmers and local daily food sellers to prefer neighbourhood produce.
Limit Animal Products
If you are a hard-core flesh person, start with two to four meat meals per week, preferably non-fatty fish.
Too much animal protein escalates the risk of colon cancer, inflammation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), related diseases, and even cardiovascular disease.
Furthermore, the production of greenhouse gases caused by livestock breeding and trading is another worrying point.
Criticize And Banish GMOs
Strongly criticized by a large part of society for protecting the environment, GMOs are accused of having harmful consequences on the planet and health. In addition, studies have proved that toxicity and allergies are linked to the presence of the inserted gene.
There are risks related to the consumption of products derived from animals fed with GMOs and the development of resistance to antibiotics. But, above all, they directly threaten our ecosystem and sustainable food practices.
Choose Natural Foods And Ditch Packed Foods
Eat minimally processed foods: "Just cutting down on processed foods is one of the most crucial nutritional advice." claims Shivani.
Start preferring whole grains and healthier whole foods: One can experiment with more nutritious food options with freshly prepared homemade snacks like roasted makhanas, air pooped popcorns, fruit salads, sprouted legumes, or even air fried potatoes against packed potato chips, nachos, protein bars, etc.
Promote Organic Dairy Products
I prefer organic dairy products. They are richer in omega 3 because the animals eat more grass and follow more natural rearing habits.
But unfortunately, commercial establishments inject cows with hormonal injections to get more dairy products, which is simply dangerous for our health and well-being.