World Chocolate Day 2022: Time To Try These Healthy Cookies At Home

You can create no-bake cookies which are quick to prepare. Studies suggest that oat consumption has increased because of health benefits associated with dietary fibres such as β-glucan, functional protein, lipid and starch components, and phytochemicals in the oat grain.

This World Chocolate Day, Try This Incredible Recipe With The Goodness Of Chocolate And Healthiness Of Oats.

World Chocolate Day's here, and so is your excuse to eat some mouth-watering chocolates. But we know it's not that easy to break your health routine and have a cheat day for some mere chocolate, so we have a trick that gives you the best of both worlds ever heard of chocolate and healthy in the same sentence? Except for this one, of course! Yes, we have crafted a recipe that will give you the goodness of chocolate with the healthiness of oats, so technically, you wouldn't even be breaking your routine!

Chocolate-Oats Cookie Recipe by Pavitra K, Food Tech Scientist at True Elements

This recipe is crafted with the best oats- oats will keep you full for longer and are incredibly nutritious. And cocoa powder will give you the best chocolate without adding all the sugar. If you are someone who usually has an oats shake or oat breakfast in the morning, then this recipe is life-changing. Here we go!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup True Elements Rolled Oats Shake

1 tbsp Chia seeds

1/2 tbsp Vanilla extract

1/4 tbsp Salt

2 tbsp Dried Berries

1 cup Cocoa Powder

Procedure:

Take the shake premix in a bowl Add salt, Chia seeds, Vanilla extract and cocoa powder Mix all the ingredients Add water to make a dough (approx. 22-25ml) Refrigerate the dough for 10 minutes After refrigeration, mix the dough and add berries of your choice Preheat the oven for 8-10 min at 165 C- 170'C. prepare a tray for baking and place the cookies. Bake the cookies for 20-25 min at 165 C-170 C

Your delicious cookies are ready! You can enjoy these delicious, warm cookies with some milk or coffee. You can also carry it as a snack to work or consume it as a post-workout munchie!

Health Benefits Of Chocolate

Depression: The hormones that increase stress are controlled by eating chocolate. Eating dark chocolate is believed to balance high blood pressure. The antioxidants present in cocoa can be beneficial to many health problems. Heart: It has been told in many pieces of research that many heart-related diseases can be protected by eating chocolate in high quantities. Hence consuming chocolate can be beneficial for the heart. Blood Circulation: Consuming chocolate is considered very beneficial for blood circulation. This is because the flavanols in chocolate prevent blood clot formation improving blood circulation. Intellect: Eating chocolate is considered more beneficial for children. Do you know why? Because chocolate contains flavonols aiding in the child's brain development. Weight-loss: Many studies have found that adults who regularly eat chocolate can easily reduce weight.