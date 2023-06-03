World Bicycle Day 2023: Cycling Is A Perfect Metaphor For Life

Alok Bansal, MD Visionet Systems India and Global Head of BFSI Business.

Pedal Power: Unlocking the benefits of cycling for corporate professionals on World Bicycle Day.

Navigating the complexities of corporate leadership is challenging and without adequate focus on wellness, everyday stress can take a huge toll on the mind and body. I have been fortunate however to have discovered a passion that has not only played a huge role in shaping my leadership abilities but has augmented my growth as an individual as well.

On World Bicycle Day, the words of Eddy Merckx, a Belgian champion and one of the greatest professional cyclists of all time, are coming back to me. He once said memorably, "Ride as much or as little or as long or as short as you feel. But ride." Eddy reminded us that cycling is a great metaphor for life because it helps us to live each moment fully, cultivate discipline, move towards our goals every single day and not remain stuck in excuses or ennui. Pedalling also demonstrates the power of taking consistent, committed, determined action toward a goal.

Life Lessons That Cycling Teaches Us

Among the many lessons, cycling teaches us, one of the most notable ones is that balance is one of life's fundamental tenets. Cycling requires physical balance, but it also teaches us to find balance in our life, in our actions, decisions, priorities, and the manner in which we distribute our energy.

Cycling has a meditative quality because it provides a tranquil sanctuary of inner silence in the middle of the rush and bustle of daily life, and very naturally aligns us to the present moment even as we actively navigate our surroundings, anticipate the next turn and the ebb and flow of traffic. This increased attentiveness to the here and now and an unadulterated sense of clarity and peace also flows into other areas of our lives.

This activity has definitely had a profound impact on my journey as an MD as well. On days when deadlines collide and I have more tasks on my 'to-do' list than hours in my day, an early morning cycling session not only sharpens my focus but also gives me the serenity and equilibrium to rise above minor irritants and focus on the big picture. And on such days, I remember American cyclist Greg LeMond who said, "It never gets easier, you just get faster."

Cycling is also a low-cost and convenient way to stay fit in the absence of a gym or specialized equipment. It boosts better blood circulation, strengthens the heart and lungs, and improves general cardiovascular health. Cycling has unlocked within me reserves of energy that I didn't know existed and unleashed a life force that flows through my veins, propelling me toward a joyful way of working and living.

Cycling is also great as a collaborative exercise for team building as it teaches individuals to stay in tandem with each other, stay in their lane and not force their way into a space that belongs to someone else. It is also a wonderful way to get to know a diverse community of individuals from different backgrounds and with different skills and perspectives. I have benefited enormously from my team expeditions as they have strengthened my ability to build relationships, listen actively, and leverage the strengths of those around me. Just as a cycling team works together to achieve a common objective, teamwork also drives the success of any organization, including ours.

Most importantly, cycling resonates with my commitment to choosing a sustainable lifestyle. It feels good to know that cycling is not just good for my overall wellness but also for the well-being of the planet.

Discover The Power of Pedaling

If you have never cycled before, strap on a helmet, get some reflective gear, take a road less taken, and let the wind take you on a life-changing journey. Enjoy the ride, remain safe, and discover the power of pedaling toward a new you.

The writer is Alok Bansal, MD Visionet Systems India and Global Head of BFSI Business.

