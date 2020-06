If working out is not your cup of tea, pedal it out. Riding a bicycle is not only fun, but it’s also an excellent form of aerobic exercise that can help you stay fit and happy. Cycling is also an effective way to cope with various health problems, such as stress, excess weight, high cholesterol or blood pressure. Don’t think, start pedalling today and join the World Bicycle Day celebration. Also Read - Walking or cycling to work may reduce heart attack risk

World Bicycle Day is celebrated every year on June 3 to acknowledge the versatility of a bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries. Bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport. Acknowledging the multiple benefits of using a bicycle, the United Nations General Assembly in April 2018 declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day. It encourages stakeholders to organize bicycle rides at the national and local levels for strengthening physical and mental health and well-being and developing a culture of cycling in society.

Cycling has significant benefits for health. It's an easy and convenient way to stay in shape. You have so much fun cycling that you won't even realize you're exercising. Here are some ways cycling can help you stay fit while having fun:

Burns fat

If feasible, use a bicycle to commute to office daily. 15 minutes of pedalling, to and from work can burn 11 pounds (nearly 5 kg) of fat in a year. A female of 50 kg weight typically burns 400 calories an hour while cycling at a moderate intensity. Whereas a male of 68 kg can burn upto 650 calories an hour while cycling at a moderate intensity.

Increases body’s metabolic rate

In addition to burning calories, cycling increases your body’s metabolic rate. If you have strong metabolism, even the most stubborn body fat burns quickly. This way cycling also helps fight obesity.

Keeps your body in shape

Cycling offers the perfect balance of aerobic and muscular work, which helps strengthen and sculpt your quads, calves and gluts. It also acts as an isometric exercise to tone your upper body. The muscular exertion you make while cycling can burn up to 400 to 800 calories an hour. So, regular cycling is a sure shot way to trim your waistline.

Builds stamina

Cycling helps the body develop resistance and resilience. It improves the functioning of the entire cardiovascular/muscular system and thus increases your endurance.

Reduces risk of injury

Compared to other types of workouts, cycling is much safer. Bike riding is a low-impact activity which means that it does not cause any extraneous strain. Therefore, the risk of incurring an external or internal injury is much lower in cycling.

Common mistakes that cyclists make

Cycling is an excellent way to stay fit and fine. However, you won’t be able to reap the benefits of this activity if you do it in a wrong way. In fact, wrong cycling practices can prove to be counterproductive, and cause injuries. Here are some common mistakes that cyclists commit:

Choosing a wrong cycle: A bicycle that doesn’t fit you can injure your muscles and tissues. If it is not suitable for your height, it will give you back pain. So, buy a bicycle according to your height.

Not wearing appropriate clothes and gear: You should not wear clothes that may cause riding a bicycle uncomfortable. Choose padded biking pants that allow your legs to stretch and move freely. Also, choose fabric that is breathable. Don’t ride a cycle without a helmet. If you’re not wearing a proper biking shoe, it can lead to muscle pain.

Riding on empty stomach: You shouldn’t keep your stomach empty if you are riding a bicycle for more than an hour. It may result in abnormally low blood sugar levels, which in turn, will make you feel dizzy and nauseous. Also, do not forget to keep yourself hydrated. Always carry a bottle of water with you while you go on a bicycle ride.

Doing too much too soon: Don’t push yourself too hard, if you do so you may end up with an injured back. Don’t forget to warm up before you start a ride. Start at a slow pace, and gradually increase the speed and riding distance.