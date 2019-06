World Bicycle Day is celebrated on 3rd June. This is a United Nations campaign initiated in 2018. The aim of this initiative is to promote and encourage the usage bicycles to reduce vehicular pollution and boost health. Yes, cycling comes with a wide range of health and fitness benefits. It improves your cardiovascular health, strengthens bones, decreases body fat, and improves joint mobility. You can also reap the benefits of an improved posture and coordination if you cycle regularly.

HISTORY OF WORLD BICYCLE DAY

A US-based sociology professor named Leszek Sibilski played a pivotal role in instituting the observance of World Bicycle Day. A cycling enthusiast and social activist, Sibilski led a grassroot campaign with the students of his sociology class to promote a UN Resolution for World Bicycle Day in the year 2015. Actually, he began an academic project to study the role of bicycles in development. Luckily, the project gained a lot of eyes and support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries after he wrote his two blogs. One was titled Cycling is Everyone’s Business and the other had the title Why is there no World Day for the Bicycle

Later on, Sibilski got an opportunity to present his project for World Bicycle Day at a conference in Taipei, Taiwan. After the successful completion of the conference, in April 2018, 3rd June was declared as World Bicycle Day by the United Nations General Assembly.

During the first celebration of the World Bicycle Day in 2018, UN officials, diplomats, cyclists and athletes, got together to share their views on the advantages of a bicycle. They also agreed that bicycle can be instrumental in driving UN’s Sustainable Development Goals of 2030. Professor Sibilski also expressed his views on 3rd June 2018.

In India also, the first celebration of World Bicycle Day saw a large-scale participation in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bangalore. The Hon’ble Vice President of India inaugurated the function in Delhi in 2018 and more than 10,000 cyclists participated in the celebration.

PEDALLING RIGHT

As mentioned already, cycling is not only an environment-friendly way of commuting, it is a health-boosting practice too. However, you won’t be able to reap the benefits of this activity if you go wrong with the basics. In fact, wrong cycling practices can prove to be counterproductive, leading to injuries. On this World Bicycle Day, guide through the common mistakes that cyclists commit and help you avoid them with our tips.

Choosing the wrong cycle

No matter how much you like pedalling, if your bicycle doesn’t fit you, all the excitement will fade away very soon. You can end up with a lot of pain. In fact, you can injure your muscles and tissues too. A cycle that’s not suitable for your height will give you back pain.

Do it right: Buy a bicycle according to your height. The seat of a bicycle should be such that your legs touch the ground after you sit on it. Also, the height should allow your knee to bend slightly when you try to pedal. To check the height of the bicycle while buying it, stand straight right next to it. See if the saddle is at your hip crest or not (it should be). Now, check if the distance between the handlebars and the saddle allows your arms and torso to make a 45-degree angle when you ride the bicycle.

Wearing inappropriate clothes and gear

Though you can ride a bicycle wearing anything, it is always advised to wear comfortable ones. If the fabric that you choose is not breathable, you may have problems while riding the bicycle. Moreover, cycling without a helmet is a no-no. Not wearing a proper biking shoe may also lead to muscle pain.

Do it right: Choose padded biking pants. They give your legs the required stretch, allowing them to move freely. Also, the padded crotch liner is meant to reduce friction and absorb moisture. For the upper body, you should go for bike jerseys that are made up of fitting material. They enhance your performance by absorbing the sweat and keep you dry. Additionally, do not forget to buy a pair of biking shoes. They should be of lightweight and have an aerodynamic model with slick soles.

For the winters, you can opt for cycling tights to cover the entire leg. Tights generally have weather-resistant front panels. As far as the socks are concerned, go for the merino wool ones. Avoid wearing cotton socks in the winter as they can cold feet in winters. Apart from these, you can also buy a cap, gloves, and arm and leg warmers.

Keeping your tummy empty

If you are riding a bicycle for just an hour, only a bottle of water will do good. But if the duration is more than that, you shouldn’t keep your stomach empty. Riding for long on an empty stomach may result in abnormally low blood sugar levels. This, in turn, will make you feel dizzy and nauseous. Also, do not forget to keep yourself hydrated. Dehydration will sap you off your energy levels and lead to electrolyte imbalance. This condition is characterised by irregular heartbeat, confusion, blood pressure changes, muscle spasm, weakness, numbness, fatigue

Do it right: Consider keeping some snacks with you. Eat after every 45 minutes. Make sure that you are carrying a bottle of water with you.

Pushing yourself too much

You love your pedals and don’t feel like getting off your bicycle. But doing too much too soon may play the spoilsport and you may end up with an injured back.

Do it right: Firstly, allow your body to get into a comfort zone with your bicycle. Gradually, increase the speed as well as your riding distance. Always warm up before you start a ride. This will give your body the required stretch and make it ready to go for the fun. Start at a slow pace, take rest at regular intervals and maintain a rhythm in every round of riding.