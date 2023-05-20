World BEE Day 2023: What Makes Honey The Ultimate Lifestyle Choice?

Bees are exceptional pollinators and possess remarkable abilities crucial for creating honey. From culinary delights to medicinal remedies, honey plays a multifaceted role in human life, enriching our health, culture, and overall well-being. However, to truly experience the goodness of honey, this golden liquid must be sourced from pristine environments where bees thrive, and their habitats are protected. We can guarantee honey's purity and natural goodness by ensuring it comes from suitable sources where bees are nurtured and conserved. Incorporating honey from these protected ecosystems into our everyday lives can positively impact our health.

Honey from different geographic regions has distinct properties, varied tastes and aromas. This is because each region's flora and fauna differ, resulting in distinctive types of honey generated. In addition to changes in flavour and aroma, this honey has myriad benefits and therapeutic properties that could be brought to the consumer table. In the following article, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer, Marico Ltd., will explain how this golden liquid can be consumed with almost everything because of its versatility.

Better Than Refined Sugar

Research suggests honey is a better choice than refined sugar. While refined sugar brings little to the diet in terms of nutrition, honey provides antioxidants attributed to the presence of polyphenols and flavonoids. In addition, honey is less processed than sugar as it is usually pasteurized before use.

Health Benefits Of Honey Consumption

Honey, high in antioxidants, aid in wound healing. In addition to its everyday use as a natural sweetener, people commonly use honey orally to relieve coughs and colds, attributed to its antioxidant and antibacterial effect. From supporting immune health to wound healing, honey has an extended list of benefits one can avail by adding it to their daily diet.

Swirling a spoonful of raw honey into your daily life can help deliver natural antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to your body. In addition, regular Honey consumption can help fight oxidative damage to cells 2,3, providing anti-ageing benefits.

Improves Heart And Gut Health

Honey can work wonders for your heart. The age-old antiseptic, if consumed every morning in moderate quantities, can help aid in digestion because of the prebiotic effect. Coupled with a healthy diet and lifestyle, consuming honey can manage weight.

Making a concerted effort to replace sugar with honey in our everyday diet and consuming it in moderation can enhance well-being and be a part of the necessary switch to a healthy lifestyle. Humanity is gifted with the nectar produced by honeybees. Saffola has been catering towards its growing demands by implementing safe practices for beekeepers and ensuring the purest form of honey reaches its consumers.

On this World Bee Day,remember the humble yet extraordinary bees and their invaluable role in our world. By understanding the importance of sourcing high-quality honey and supporting sustainable beekeeping practices, we can safeguard both the future of bees and the delectable sweetness they provide. So, together, let's celebrate and protect these marvellous pollinators while savouring the golden goodness that nature has gifted us.

