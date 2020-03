Do you feel low on Mondays? Do you lack motivation to work on Monday morning? It’s not uncommon. The start of the workweek after a weekend or a break often make us feel sad. Monday Blues are not an urban legend. They are a real phenomenon, science proves too.

Monday Blues – that letdown of returning to work after a weekend – is said to impact finance, productivity and psychology. Now, a new study says it can also negatively affect supply chains.

The study reveals that process interruption over the weekend, along with human factors like the ‘Monday blues,’ hurt supply chain performance on Mondays.

The research from the Lehigh University’s College of Business was published in the journal – Information Systems Research.

Tips to beat the Monday Blues

Here are 7 science-backed ways to beat the Monday blues and start the week with a roar instead of a sigh:

Prepare for Monday on Friday

Try to complete as much work as possible on Friday afternoon to make Monday less stressful. This is one best way to combat that Monday morning anxiety.

Get a good night’s sleep

Don’t wake up till late on Sunday night. Go to bed a little earlier than normal on Sunday night so that you wake up feeling well-rested. Also wake up an extra 15 to 30 minutes early on Monday morning. This will give your body enough time to ease into the morning mood.

Meditate in the morning

Take out a few minutes in the morning to meditate or sit in silence. This will prepare your body form the busy day ahead.

Eat a balanced breakfast

Avoid having high sugar content and processed foods in the morning. Instead choose foods that will provide energy to keep you going until lunch.

Wear your favourite outfit

Not just this can help build your confidence around the office, you might also get a few compliments from co-workers, which will make you feel good.

Clear the clutter

Clear out your inbox and clean your desk before you get to work. Because researchers say outer clutter can directly contribute to inner chaos.

Be positive

Start the week with a positive attitude. Think about the things that you enjoy about work. Try listening to your favourite songs to light up your mood. Treat everyone with respect and remember to smile.