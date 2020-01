You may not even have to hit the gym in 2020 if you follow fitness trends. According to a report in the Health and Fitness Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine, 2020 may see some interesting fitness trends. In their annual survey of worldwide fitness trends, they have come up with some new names for old workouts too. According to this survey, virtual training, aquatic exercise, circuit training, mobile exercise apps and free weights training are some of the things to watch out for.

You can also take inspiration from this and see which suits you the most. But first know what each workout entails. This will make it easier for you to decide which workout to warm up to.

Virtual training

With everybody’s life getting busier and most people facing a lack of time, workout routines often take a backseat. But if you have a virtual instructor, you can easily incorporate your sessions according to your convenience. You don’t have ṭo go to the gym nor do you have to wait for your trainer. Instead, your trainer is available 24/7 at the click of a button. This is something you definitely would want to warm up to.

Aquatic exercise

These are low-activity exercises that are easy on the bones, joints and muscles. These are designed to reduce your stress levels, improve heart health and build endurance and muscles. Water offers a natural resistance that is easy to overcome and yet it exercises different muscle groups effectively. Definitely a workout to look out for in 2020.

Circuit training

This workout targets different muscle groups. You have to work through a serious of workout cycles with very little rest in between. It builds endurance and boosts cardio-respiratory health. It is fun and you can do it in groups. You may also know it as resistance training.

Free weights training

This is also known as barbell lifts. This offers a great alternative to machines for building strength and fitness. When you lift weights, you increase your muscle size, strength, power and endurance. This workout will also help you lose weight because it burns calories and increases bone density.