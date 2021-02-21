Regular exercise is the best way to stay fit healthy and happy. But it is important to perform your exercises the right way else you could end up hurting yourself. Also equally important is choosing the right workout clothing and shoes. Hope you’re not wearing the same pair of shoes everyday or two days in a row? If you do you’re likely to get a toenail fungal infection also called onychomycosis. Fungi usually prefer dark moist warm places like the inside of your shoes. And so wearing the same pair of shoes every day without giving them ample time to