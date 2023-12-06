Don't Feel Like Working Out? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Anyway

Do you exercise every day? (Photo: Freepik)

Exercise often, because it helps burn calories and build muscle. It can also reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety.

Exercising has many benefits. Around the world and across age groups, people are encouraged to take time out from their busy schedules to engage in physical activities. In the winter months, it is quite normal to want to assume a sedentary lifestyle by cosying up under the blanket, eating comfort foods and not wanting to move. But, it can be counter-productive to your health. It, therefore, becomes pertinent to push yourself despite feeling lazy to squeeze in an exercise or two every day, for at least 20-30 minutes.

Shedding light on the benefits of daily workouts, celebrity fitness instructor and Pilates expert Yasmin Karachiwala explained five key reasons that may make you change your priorities from catching up on the episodes of your favourite show to actually sweating it out in a gym. Read on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Celebrity Fitness Instructor (@yasminkarachiwala)

Working out may help you increase muscular strength: According to the expert, resistance training like weightlifting can enhance muscle strength and endurance. It not only improves physical performance but also supports daily activities, she explained. Stress reduction: Physical activity stimulates the release of endorphins, which are the body's natural mood elevators. Regular exercise is linked to stress reduction, less anxiety, and reduced symptoms of depression, Karachiwala added. Weight management: Exercise often, because it helps burn calories and build muscle, contributing to weight management. "Combining regular workouts with a balanced diet is effective for weight loss or maintenance," said the instructor. Enhance flexibility: According to Karachiwala, stretching exercises like yoga can increase flexibility, reducing the risk of injuries and promoting better overall mobility. Boost immune system: "Moderate exercise supports a healthy immune system, reducing the risk of illness. It, however, is essential to balance intensity to avoid overtraining, which may temporarily suppress the immune system," warned the expert.

Do you work out every day? If not, it is never too late to start it. If the idea of a gym does not entice you, consider doing some stretches every morning on your yoga mat.

TRENDING NOW