Working From Office Now? Tips To Get Back On Track With Your Fitness Goals

Many people are still adjusting to working from the office and hardly getting any physical activity done. Are you going through the same thing? Here are some tips to stay on track with your fitness goals.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is why we need to prioritize our health. With 'work from office' back in motion, it is important that you live an active lifestyle. If you don't already know, living a sedentary lifestyle can lead to several diseases. As we learn more about the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle, experts are claiming that sitting is the new smoking! It may sound excessive, but it is a serious warning that we must heed. And we need to change the way we work.

If you have been making excuses about adjusting back to normal, then stop! It's time to get moving and get on with the plan. You prioritize your fitness, and we will tell you how to get back on track with your fitness goals.

Quick Tips To Get Back To An Active Routine

With offices opening up, 'Regular Workouts' can sometimes feel like an additional task to complete for the day. We spoke to Rahul Basak, Fitness Expert, CultFit and he suggested some quick and easy to things you can incorporate into your daily routine.

Stay Active

Some ways for you to stay active:

Step counts

Getting at least 6k-7k steps every day would not be too difficult if we can pick up some of the following tips into our routine like parking your vehicle at a distance in the parking lot, walking for 10-15 mins post your lunch, taking meetings while walking if you are not actively contributing etc.

Take the stairs

One of the simplest forms of cardio activity which has numerous health benefits is to take the stairs and ditch the elevator whenever possible. Apart from adding to your overall step count, it can also help keep your heart healthy

Maintain a regular workout schedule

With offices opening up sometimes it might be difficult to stick to your old workout routine. In that case, don't beat yourself up:

At least 20-30 mins of structured workout 3 times a week

Workout during the weekends or on the days when you do not have to go to the office

Workout your favourite formats, this will ensure you are motivated enough to work out

Go to a gym or a centre which is near to your office or on the way to your office so that commuting time to the gym can be saved

Eating Healthy Is Equally Important

Apart from maintaining a regular workout routine eating a balanced diet is equally important to stay healthy

Hydrate well

Drink at least 2.5-3L of water every day. Tender Coconut Water, Watermelon juice, Lime or Watermelon infused water can be carried to the office which can help you to stay hydrated.

Eat healthy snacks

Add more fruits like apples, oranges, grapes etc. to the snacking options so that it can help in quenching the thirst as well as overcoming bloating and satisfying the cravings. Dried fruit mix or Trail mix can also be consumed as a part of regular or pre-workout snacks

Nutritious breakfast

Breakfast should be quick and easy to make - whey/eggs/yoghurt, poha, upma, fruits, overnight oats

Get Enough Sleep

Sleeping at least 7-9 hours a day is necessary

Set up a consistent Bedtime & Wake up time to ensure at least 7-9 hours of sleep

Avoid consuming caffeine post 6 PM to get better sleep

Avoid working out closer to bedtime

Follow some bedtime rituals like reading a book, switching off the mobile device at least 30 mins prior, switching off the bed-room light 60 mins prior to bedtime, taking a warm shower etc. can be done to get a quality sleep

Manage Stress

This can be a time where the additional burden of going to the office, beating the traffic and changing in daily schedule can really be stressful at times. Managing stress is equally important since unwanted can take a toll on our health, impacting our eating habits and reducing our motivation of staying active throughout the day.

Take regular short breaks from work (around 5 mins) for some de-stressing activities like Deep breathing, Walking etc.

Create a Priority list (To-do & Not To-do) at the beginning of the week to plan your upcoming week

Limit non-work-related screen time to up to 2 hours a day

De-Clutter your workspace, Donate or Discard unwanted stuff once a week

