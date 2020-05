COVID-19 outbreak has brought the nation to a standstill. With the government imposing country-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, many people are compelled to work from their homes. Some people may assume working from home as much better than working in the office. But work from home comes with many challenges, such as improper workstation, family disturbances, internet issues to name a few. In addition, long sitting hours and no exercise may eventually cause weight gain. A sedentary lifestyle is also linked to many diseases like diabetes, heart health, and PCOD. Also Read - Kriti Sanon makes coconut chocolate bytes at home: 4 health benefits of this drool worthy dessert

Apart from gaining weight, people who are working from home are also complaining of neck and back pain, which results from wrong sitting postures. Recently, celebrity nutritionist and fitness enthusiastRujutaDiwekar shared a few tips to avoid such health issues. She posted a video on her Instagram handle where she spoke about the correct posture one should maintain and the right chair to use while working from home. She also suggests stretching the body after every thirty minutes to protect your neck and back. Rujutafurther recommends sitting on the floor for work. Check out the video to know why – Also Read - Sara Ali Khan performs pull-ups: Know the other variations of this fat-burning exercise

Take a look at the step by step tips suggested by RujutaDiwekar to help prevent the damage caused to your body from prolonged sitting.

Find a proper place to sit

Rujuta advises people to sit at a place with an outdoor view or a good view of nature. This may help in changing the focal length of your eyes and can give you a little relief from staring at your laptop all the time.

Get a footrest

Create a footrest for yourself so that you can work comfortably by placing your feet at resting position instead of keeping them hanging. You can take a stool or stack a few pillows to rest your feet on them. It allows the back of your knees to open up so that there is enough blood circulation and you don’t ruin your spine.

Sit crossed-leg on the chair

By training yourself to be able to sit crossed leg on the chair while working, you can lift your spine up and reduce back pain.

Take a standing-up break

Working continuously without taking a break may not just dip your performance but may affect your body too. Therefore, stand up for at least 3 minutes after every 30 minutes of sitting.

Perform a few stretches

It is necessary to take breaks, but it gets even more important to perform some little stretches in between long working hours. While sitting on your chair, spread your legs wide and lower yourself down. Make your back flat, and stay for 5 seconds.

Lift yourself up while sitting on the chair

Hold the sides of your chair and try to lift yourself up while sitting on the chair. Stay in the position for 5 seconds before returning to your original position. Performing this exercise can help in maintaining your body’s resistance to fight pain.

Lift your leg up and stretch

Another stretching exercise which can help you avoid the neck and back pain due to poor posture is by sitting up straight and lifting your leg up. Repeat the process 5 times.

Sit on the floor and work

For a change, try sitting on the floor and work. Fold a blanket three times and take the wall support for your back. When you feel you don’t need wall support, then come forward. Keep changing the position of your leg regularly. This will be a whole new posture for your body and will avoid pain caused on the neck and back.