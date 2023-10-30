Working A Desk Job? New Study Highlights The Importance Of Brisk Walking Daily

The study concluded that brisk walking can counterbalance the negative effects of sitting, provided one does it for 22 minutes every day.

When one is working long hours at the office, they are usually confined to their desks, furiously typing away and not really finding the time to get up and get moving. But, leading a lifestyle that is bereft of physical activities is unhealthy. A recent study, therefore, underlines the importance of brisk walking every day, as a means to combat the ill effects of sitting for long hours.

The study -- published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine -- studied data from 11,989 people over the age of 50. Half of them were women hailing from countries like Norway, the US and Sweden. For the study, they were made to wear 'activity trackers', which measured their moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MPVA).

Since many research papers have come out in the past, it is no secret that people who tend to sit for longer hours -- watching TV or eating junk food and working in offices -- are said to develop many lifestyle diseases, and are also predisposed to the risk of having an early death.

The aforementioned research, therefore, concluded that brisk walking can counterbalance the negative effects of sitting, provided one does it for 22 minutes every day.

But, brisk walking does not simply imply walking in the park every morning and evening, or being out in nature. Doing it while engaged in domestic chores will also ensure you meet your everyday fitness goals. Besides brisk walking, other forms of moderate activity may include mopping and cleaning, cycling lightly, or playing a sport such as badminton.

As per the study, while 5,943 people spent less than 10.5 hours sitting every day, 6,042 spent 10.5 hours or more sitting. In a five-year follow-up that was conducted, 6.7 per cent (805 participants) of the people died.

The study's lead author Edvard Sagelv, who is a researcher at the Arctic University of Norway, was quoted as saying, "In our study, we found that only those people doing more than 12 hours per day sitting had a higher risk of death. We are talking about any sitting behaviour, such as being in the office or watching TV for long periods of time."

He also said every minute, higher MVPA showed a lower risk of death. This means that if people were doing less than 22 minutes (such as 10 minutes) there was still a lower risk of death than not doing anything at all. "However, doing 22 minutes eliminated the higher risk of death from sedentary time. This means that if doing 22 minutes or more per day, there was no excess risk from sedentary time. And, if doing more than 22 minutes per day, there was a lower risk of death overall. Basically, the more the better," he was quoted as saying.