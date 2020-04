High infection and mortality rates are not the only maladies of the COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak has wreaked havoc with our metal health, fitness, economy and what not. As we continue to live through the lockdown days with insecurity, stress and fear, it is extremely important to keep our immune cells up and running to reduce our risk of the COVID-19 infection. Research says that daily exercise can up our immunity by releasing happy hormones and reducing stress. So, start working out at home from today, if you haven’t already. No equipment at home? Not a problem at all. You daily household items will double up as your gym gear. Here are some killer, calorie-burning workouts that your water bottles, towel, and chair can help you ace.

Split squats with water bottles

A split squat helps you improve single-leg strength while working on your quads, glutes, and hamstrings. This workout targets one leg at a time, unlike other lower body exercises. To perform split squats at home, where you don’t have any gym equipment, your water bottles could be a great choice. Take out two 350-ml water bottles for the workout.

How to

Hold one bottle in each of your hands

Stand with your right foot forward and left foot back in a lunge-like stance.

Bend both your knees and come down as close to the floor as you can

Stand up using your leg and glute muscles with the bottles in your hands.

While standing up, stretch your arms to your sides keeping them straight.

Drop your bottles back down to your side

Do 12 repetitions on each side.

Squat Press with a detergent bottle

In this compound lifting exercise, you will be doing both the squat and push press in a single fluid motion. It enhances the strength in your shoulders, arms, and major leg muscles. Additionally, a squat press also broadens your range of motion, lends more flexibility to your body and improves your overall body balance and psychomotor skills. Commonly, a pair of dumbbells is used to perform this workout. But now that you can’t sweat it out in the gym, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, that innocuous detergent bottle at your home can help.

How to

Hold the detergent bottle with both hands

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, or may be a bit wider

Sit into a squat position, bringing your hips down and keeping your chest up. Your knees and thighs should be parallel to the ground.

Return to the standing position taking the bottle up over your head. Come back to the starting position and do 20 reps.

Push up with a pillow

Considered to be one of the toughest workouts, push-up gives you a whole-body workout enhancing your muscle strength and endurance. This exercise works on your chest, core, legs, shoulders, triceps and glutes. Using a pillow for your push-ups will make it a little more fun and challenging.

How to

Have a pillow at an arm’s length from your body.

Now, start on all fours, keeping your hands under your shoulders. Bend your knees keeping them under your hips.

Now, bring your body to the ground and reach out for the pillow with your hands. Simultaneously, take your legs back, one at a time to get into plank position.

Bring your hands back under your shoulders, and finish your push-up. Engage your abs while doing it.

Get back to the ground again and repeat for 12 times.

Seated Hip Thrust with a chair

This is your best workout for strengthening your glutes. Apart from making your buttocks stronger, firmer and more round, a seated hip thrust will also help in alleviating back pain, a common issue if you are using your bed as your workstation while working from home. Additionally, you get a better posture and hip-knee coordination.

How to

Sit on the edge of the chair as your legs are bent at 90 degreesat the knee. Your toes should touch the floor.

Use the chair or its armrest with for support holding it with your hands.

Now, lean back as much as the chair allows.

Pull your legs up closing in on your chest.

Stretch the legs out in the air.

Pull them back towards the chest, dropping your feet below. Make sure they don’t touch the floor. Repeat for 20 times.

Static lunge row with a towel

This towel workout is a fantastic whole body exercise that strengthens your back muscles, legs and biceps.

How to