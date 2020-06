Several studies have linked regular exercise with enhanced immunity. Experts are of the opinion that the COVID-19 infection is more likely to affect those with a compromised immune function. Therefore, it is very important to amp up your body’s defence mechanism which will reduce your risk of catching this deadly infection. So, as you spend your days stuck at home amidst the lockdown, make sure that you don’t lead a sedentary lifestyle and stick to a workout regime. Celebrity fitness trainer has recently shared some super-easy, immune-boosting workouts on her Instagram handle. The best part is, they don’t require any gym equipment. All you need is a pair of socks to practise these exercises. Yes, you heard us right here. You are required to wear a pair of socks while hitting these poses as they are quite difficult to perform in shoes. The rubber under your shoes won’t let your feet glide as smoothly as the socks would. Also, trying these exercises barefoot can hurt your ankles as they involve sliding and rubbing on the floor. This can increase friction and cause injury. Checkout the post shared by Yasmin: Also Read - 5-move resistance band workout to tone your butt at home

If this workout video is good enough a ‘fitspiration’, start from today itself. We give you a step-by-step guideline on these immunity-building exercises.

Low reverse lunges

Be in the squat position

Now do a reverse lunge by sliding your right leg behind yourself and bringing it back to the original (squat) position.

Repeat this about 15-20 times before switching sides.

Seated abductors

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Keep your hands next to your glutes on either side.

Exert pressure on your hands and lift your glutes off the floor, keeping your hands straight.

In this position, slide and open one leg and bring it back.

Do the same with the other leg.

Then, open both legs and bring them back.

Do this for about 15-20 times.

Curtsy lunge to back kick

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Take one leg diagonally behind the other to do a lunge and come back up.

Now flex your hips and lift the leg back straight and bring it back to the starting position.

Repeat both the steps with the right leg.

Glute bridge single/double curls

Lie with your back on the floor and legs bent at the knees and feet touching the floor.

Lift your glutes to form the bridge position, while keeping your hands and feet on the floor.

Now slide and extend one leg forward and then bend, followed by the other leg.

Now extend both the legs and bend.

Mountain climbers