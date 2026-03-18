WION World Pulse 2026: Milind Soman reveals his fitness mantra, says 10 minutes of daily exercise is enough to stay fit

WION World Pulse: Milind Soman, the Indian actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast, attended the WION World Pulse Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday (March 18). At 60, Soman is the epitome of fitness. Take a look at his fitness mantra.

WION World Pulse: Milind Soman on why staying fit is ‘simple’ - and why most people still don’t act

At a time when most people believe fitness demands long hours at the gym, Milind Soman is once again redefining what it really takes to stay healthy. Speaking at the WION World Pulse 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday (March 18), the 60-year-old actor, supermodel, and endurance athlete proved why he continues to be a symbol of lifelong fitness. Attending the event at ITC Maurya, Soman shared a surprisingly simple approach to health one that doesn't rely on intense routines or complicated plans.

During Session 6, Healthcare Pulse: Medicine of Tomorrow, Soman joined a panel discussion alongside Dr Naresh Trehan and Angelique Coetzee. The conversation revolved around the future of healthcare and the growing importance of preventive wellness.

But what stood out was Soman's surprisingly simple fitness mantra: He exercises for just 10 minutes a day and believes that's enough to stay fit.

"Everyone Knows Health Is Important" Then Why the Excuses?

Addressing the common tendency to delay fitness goals, the fitness idol Milind Soman made it clear that he doesn't believe in convincing people who are unwilling to help themselves. "If they are making excuses, that's their business. I'm not here to nudge anybody. Today, everyone knows that health is important. If you need to be told, then you must be really dumb," he said.

While his words may sound harsh, the underlying message is direct people are already aware of what is good and bad for their health, yet they continue to ignore it. He pointed out that the real challenge is not lack of knowledge, but lack of discipline and intent.

When Neglecting Health Reaches a Critical Stage

At the same time, Soman acknowledged that not everyone is starting from the same place. Some people may have neglected their health for years or may be dealing with congenital or underlying conditions. In such cases, restoring health is not as simple and may require sustained effort, discipline, and even medical intervention.

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He explained that once the body reaches a critical stage, the journey back to health becomes more demanding. This is why preventive care, according to him, is far more effective and manageable than trying to reverse damage later.

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"That is what the imagination, I mean, human imagination today is used for most of all is to make excuses, unfortunately. So what do you tell people like that? What do you tell a person who picks up a cigarette packet that says it's going to kill you and still lights it up? What would you tell them?" he added.

However, he emphasized a simple and practical approach to fitness. "I don't go to the gym. I exercise every day because I believe that consistency of good habits is what keeps you healthy. And also, that can make you fitter to whatever fitness level you want. I exercise about 10 minutes a day, which is something that's doable for anybody. To maintain a level of fitness that I see is much higher than average."

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At 60, Milind Soman continues to redefine what sustainable fitness looks like. Not through extreme discipline or rigid routines, but through a balanced, consistent lifestyle. His message goes beyond exercise it is about personal responsibility. In a world where people are surrounded by information, tools, and opportunities to stay healthy, the real challenge lies in making the decision to act.