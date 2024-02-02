Winter Warm Up Routine: 4 Simple Stretches You Must Always Practice Before Starting An Intense Workout Session

Compared to summer season, we are a lot less active when the temperature is cold outside. The prolonged inactivity can make our body, muscles and joints sore. This is why a proper warm-up routine is extremely essential for everyone before beginning our intense workout routine. It does not matter if you are working out after a long time or are an active gym goer, pre-workout warm up can save you from suffering sprains and injuries. Winter season and its cold and harsh weather make your body more prone to spasms, dehydration, cramps, sprains and other injuries. A quick warm-up helps your body increase its range of motions, relieve soreness and stiffness of muscles, boost blood flow and flexibility. The stretches help prevent muscles from cramps and spasms. Keep you routine simple and quick but do not skip it.