Winter Warm Up Routine: 4 Simple Stretches You Must Always Practice Before Starting An Intense Workout Session

A quick warm-up helps your body increase its range of motions, relieve soreness and stiffness of muscles, boost blood flow, flexibility and decrease the risk of sprains and injuries.

Compared to summer season, we are a lot less active when the temperature is cold outside. The prolonged inactivity can make our body, muscles and joints sore. This is why a proper warm-up routine is extremely essential for everyone before beginning our intense workout routine. It does not matter if you are working out after a long time or are an active gym goer, pre-workout warm up can save you from suffering sprains and injuries. Winter season and its cold and harsh weather make your body more prone to spasms, dehydration, cramps, sprains and other injuries. A quick warm-up helps your body increase its range of motions, relieve soreness and stiffness of muscles, boost blood flow and flexibility. The stretches help prevent muscles from cramps and spasms. Keep you routine simple and quick but do not skip it.

Here are some examples that you can follow:

Arm Swings

How to do arm swings?

For this warm up routine, you need to stand upright. Keep your feet hip-width apart. Lift your arms till your shoulders, swing them in front of your chest. You can let your arms cross and let it stretch as much as you can. Now, swing them behind and stretch as much as you can. Practice this for 30 to 50 reps.

Lateral Knee Raises

How to do lateral knee raises?

Stand up straight. Keep your feet apart, keep a gap wider than your hips. Place your hands in front, you can hold your hands for balance. Bend the knee and lift it up towards your body. Bend the leg as much as you can and lift it up as much as your can, and then put it down. Repeat this with the other leg and continue the steps for 30 to 50 reps each.

Butt Raises

How to do butt raises?

This is also called butt kicks. For this you need to be in a standing position and keep your thighs straight. Fold your legs and let you heel touch your buttocks. Maintain the intensity of the butt kicks. You can increase the speed of the butt kicks. You can move your body forward as you do this exercise. Do this for both legs for 30 to 50 reps.

Jumping Jacks

How to do jumping jacks?

Keep your feet apart and arms on your side. Lift your arms up at the side, bring it over your head and then back down again. Simultaneously, jump as you bring your arms over your head and as your bring it down. Keep your hands coordinated with your jumps. You can increase the speed and intensity as you wish. Do this for 50 to 60 reps.