Winter Is Here, Try These Yoga Asanas To Manage Your Body Heat

Staying fit and active becomes a real challenge in this weather. However, we have an idea. how about some yoga asanas?

Winter is here, the season not only brings along some chilly breeze, but also makes you lethargic. Staying fit and active becomes a real challenge in this weather. However, we have an idea. how about some yoga asanas? This winter, what's the best way to stay fit and warm than some yoga! "Winter is a time when body heat tends to increase. That's why we tailor our diet according to the season. You can also take the help of yoga to reduce body heat," says Kaavita Das, a yoga trainer, aerialist, danseuse and a creative movement therapy facilitator. Here are some yoga asanas suggested by Kaavita Das that will help you manage body heat and are known to offer holistic cooling benefits to the body.

Matsya Asana ( Supported Fish)

Matsya Asana which is also known as Supported Fish is a fantastic chest opener yoga pose that helps in relaxing the shoulders and neck and stretches your entire front body. According to the experts, this cooling yoga pose also calms down the nervous system in the body which helps in the improvement of the other body functions. Here are the steps to perform this asana easily at home.

Steps:

Lie on your back and place a pillow or bolster or rolled up yoga mat under your shoulder blades (behind your heart). Recline over your prop so that your chest is lifted toward the sky. You can place your arms wherever they are comfortable - alongside your hips, to the side in a "T" shape, or extend them overhead, resting the back of your hands on the floor. Completely relax your legs.

Anahatasana ( Puppy Pose)

Aahatsana or Puppy Pose is also known as Melting Heart Pose. This asana invites the heart to melt down toward the ground, stretching the spine in both directions. Extended Puppy stretches the spine, shoulders, upper back, and arms, making this pose great for those who tend to hold tension in their shoulders and upper back. Anahatsana also helps in dealing with stress and anxiety. It also reduces chronic tension and insomnia.

Steps:

Lower to your knees and come to a tabletop position. Keep your lower belly engaged. Walk your hands long in front of you and release your heart toward the earth. Rest to the count of 5 deep breaths.

Marjari Asana and Bitilasana ( Cat and Cow)

When we hold tension in the body, we block our chakra energy centers and end up holding heat. Practicing cooling asanas that relieve neck tension allows you to release heat and open up your energy centers, regulating your body temperature and keeping you cool.

Steps:

Begin in a tabletop position with your knees in line with your hips and your shoulders in line with your wrists. Inhale as you drop your belly down and lift your tailbone skyward for a cow pose. Hold here for a breath. Then exhale as you round your back and tuck your chin towards your chest for Cat Pose. Hold here for a breath, then repeat the Cat/Cow flow for several breaths.

Disclaimer: These are expert suggested yoga asanas, however, it is highly advisable to consult a yoga instructor or a physician before making any changes to your daily routine.

(With inputs from IANS)