Why your protein needs may be different from others: New study challenges traditional diet rules

Healthcare professionals suggest protein requirements may not be same for every individual, revealing how genetics, activity, age and metabolism can change individual nutritional needs.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 16, 2026 6:10 PM IST

Protein requirements. (Image: AI Generated)

Whether you're looking to build muscle after a workout or avoid muscle loss as you age, protein is definitely one of the most popular nutrients in today's diet. Scientists have been advising people to consume a certain amount of protein per day for years but new studies indicate that the quantity of protein someone actually needs may vary based on factors like age, lifestyle, fitness and chronic medical conditions.

A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition led by researchers from Texas A&M University is putting to the test a long-held 'one-size-fits-all' philosophy about protein. A decade of traditional dietary advice is being questioned by researchers after discovering that protein needs can differ widely from person to person.

Learn to question the rules about protein

The results indicate that the average protein intake of about 0.8g per kg of body weight is not necessarily a good guide to the nutritional requirements of the body. This has been a standard rule for years to satisfy healthy adults' average requirements. But the researchers say the protein requirements of the body are much more specific than people thought. This study highlights that the protein requirement may differ in older adults, athletes, physically active individuals and those with chronic diseases from younger and healthy adults.

Determining protein requirements

Researchers also took issue with the protein requirements estimation methodologies traditionally employed. Previous methods were primarily used to monitor blood levels of amino acids to gain insight into protein metabolism. But researchers have now determined that these techniques might not accurately represent what is happening within the cells of the body where most protein turnover and breakdown takes place.

To enhance the accuracy the research team created a new approach by using the stable isotope tracers. This sophisticated technique enabled researchers to make more precise measurements of cellular protein processing. The participants were studied after an overnight fast to obtain the baseline of protein losses in the body. With this information scientists were able to determine more personalized protein needs daily.

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Personalized nutrition

An important conclusion of the study was that the protein breakdown could be much higher than previously reported. This might account for the fact that general dietary guidelines might not be effective in all individuals, the researchers say.

The results further supported the emerging idea of 'precision nutrition' which is a personalized guidance of nutrition based on an individual's biology, health status and lifestyle rather than a single 'one-size-fits-all' approach. This individualised nutrition approach is thought to have a growing role in the future particularly with the increasing ageing population and individuals with chronic disease.

Importance of protein

Protein is important for building and repairing muscles, immune function and recovery from illness and exercise. Low protein consumption can cause muscle weakness making it harder to recover and affecting overall wellbeing especially for seniors.

More research is required to determine the actual requirement of each group of people for protein, researchers say. But recent findings indicate that the future guidelines on nutrition might shift from a one-size-fits-all approach and into a more personalized nutrition approach.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general awareness only and should not replace professional medical advice. Individual protein needs can vary based on health, age, activity and lifestyle.