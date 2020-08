Combined with a healthy diet, aerobic exercise can help keep those extra kilos at bay.

If you don’t include any aerobic exercise in your workout routine, you’re probably missing out on some important health benefits. Also Read - Best exercises for a chiseled jawline

Aerobic exercise, also known as cardio, is any activity that gets your heart pumping and oxygenated blood flowing, which improves your cardiorespiratory health. Examples of aerobic exercises include brisk walking, swimming, running, cycling, hiking, dancing, etc. Also Read - Karisma Kapoor celebrates 46th Birthday today: What keeps this diva so fit at this age?

Experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity (brisk walking or swimming) or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity (running or cycling) a week or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity. Remember it is never too late to start exercising and aerobic exercise has many health benefits, regardless of age. Here are some reasons to incorporate aerobic exercise into your routine. Also Read - Functional training: Why fitness enthusiasts are going crazy over this form of workout?

Helps you lose weight and keep it off

Combined with a healthy diet, aerobic exercise can help keep those extra kilos at bay. When it comes to achieving weight loss goals, aerobic activity is the core of most workout routines.

Boosts cardiovascular health

Most doctors recommend aerobic exercise to people with, or at risk for, heart disease. This is because cardiovascular exercise can help strengthen your heart, which in turn can improve blood flow throughout the body.

It can also help lower blood pressure, and prevent the buildup of plaques in your arteries.

Helps keep viral illnesses at bay

In a study, researchers at Pennsylvania State University found that regular and moderate aerobic exercise helps increase certain antibodies in the blood called immunoglobulins that ultimately helps strengthen your immune system. And a strong immune system means better protection against viral illnesses, such as colds and flu.

Improves brain power

As you cross 30, your brain starts losing tissue. Experts say aerobic exercise may help slow this loss and boosts cognitive performance. Regular aerobic activity may help improve cognitive function in children and young adults and protect memory, reasoning, judgment and thinking skills in older adults. In addition, research says aerobic exercise can help prevent the onset of dementia and improve cognition in people with dementia.

Reduces risk of many health conditions

Studies have linked aerobic exercise to reduced risk of obesity, heart disease, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, stroke and certain types of cancer.

Boosts your mood

Aerobic exercise may ease symptoms of depression, reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, and improve your sleep. In one study, individuals with depression were asked to walk on a treadmill for a 30-minute session. After 10 days, all participants reported a significant reduction in their symptoms of depression. The researchers concluded that even a single exercise session may be enough to lift your mood.

Increases your longevity

Researchers have found that people who do regular aerobic exercise live longer than those who don’t exercise regularly. Harvard University researchers claimed that just 15 minutes of physical activity a day can boost your life span by three years. A 2018 JAMA Network Open study revealed that not exercising increases your risk of premature death more than cardiovascular disease, diabetes and even smoking. Regular aerobic exercise may also help lower your risk of dying of all causes, such as heart disease and certain cancers.