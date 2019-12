Laziness and comfort foods are not only to be blamed for winter weight gain. © Shutterstock

Maintaining your diet and weight in the fall and winter can feel like an uphill battle. Many of us tend to put on some extra kilos over winter, thanks to our laziness and warm comfort foods. But scientists have revealed a few other reasons behind winter weight.

Hibernation

During cold months, most of us go in hibernation mode, making ourselves warm in our cosy beds. This d is one reason why we can gain weight in winter.

Scientists suggest that as bears prepare for hibernation, humans also have the instinct to stock up on calories during cold winters. According to them, humans tend to consume approximately 200 additional calories per day as the sun starts to set sooner.

More sleep hormones

Studies say lack of sunlight affect our hormones (in particular our sleep hormones), resulting in the development of seasonal affective disorder. In the absence of sunlight, our pineal glands produce melatonin, the sleep hormone that can make us feel sleepy, explain researchers. Besides rise in melatonin levels increases our appetite. This means we move less and eat more in winter days, and this behaviour can lead to weight gain.

Better metabolism

In winter, our metabolism increases in order to burn more energy to stabilise our body temperature and stay warm, according to health experts. To meet the body’s extra energy demand, we require more food. But it doesn’t mean we have toa lot. Staying in warm environment canis another way to maintain your body temperature.

Crave for warm foods

We usually want to eat warm, comforting and dense foods in winters. This is because we naturally crave for more food to help heat up our body. And hence we reach out for comfort foods such as roasts, pastas, creamy sauces, hot puddings and red wine.

Exercise less

We feel very lazy to hit the gym in winter or go for a walk. The exercise time is now replaced by Netflixing, with a steamy hot cup of chocolate.

Here are simple tips to avoid winter weight gain

Worried about winter weight gain? First, don’t fret out after seeing those some kilos. Being stressed about it will only make it more difficult to lose the weight. Instead, set a goal and start planning your next steps. The following tips will help you stay fit and fine in winters.

Avoid fad diets

Say no to all fad diets and replace it with a balanced diet. Craving for sugar? Eat dates and a handful of walnuts instead. Instead of milk chocolate, go for the dark one. Make your own food, and stay away from fast foods.

Don’t go sedentary completely

Even if you cannot maintain your regular exercise routine, just add a 20-minute walk daily. This may benefit you a lot. If you don’t want to get out in the chilling weather, try the hill sprints inside. Or you can join a new yoga studio or get yourself registered for an indoor basketball or volleyball class.

Keeping a dog influence you get out of the warm rooms and stretch your muscles a bit.

Reduce alcohol intake

Be mindful of your alcohol intake. Remember a beer contains 145 calories. Alcohol can also spike insulin levels and make you feel hungry and crave for calorie-dense foods.

Eat lots of veggies

Go for nutrient-dense, whole foods. Fill larger portion of your plate with a variety of vegetables, and the rest with a moderate amount of protein and carbohydrates. And ensure that you are constantly well-hydrated with water.