Why Is Yoga The Best Fitness Technique To Lose Weight And Stay Fit?

Are you looking for that one fitness technique that will help you lose weight, steer clear of diseases and more? Yoga might be the best option for you.

Yoga not only works on the outside to give you a perfectly toned body, but it also works on your inside on your circulatory system, your respiratory system, your hormonal system, and your digestive system to synchronise your bodily functions. It also works on reducing stress through breath and relaxation. At a subtler, more subconscious level, yoga also works on your prana, the vital life force purifying your body and mind. Asanas have healing properties.

Even a short 10-minute practice can yield tremendous results. It can lead to weight loss and it can lead to chiselled abs; it can remedy back pain and help with chronic diseases like diabetes or high blood pressure, can improve your eyesight and can even help you cope with heartbreak. But, more than anything else, it can help you lead a better, more balanced life. Like many alternative forms of wellness, yoga steadily lets you progress on your path of self-improvement and creates permanent positive change with no nasty side effects.

Ira Trivedi, Celebrity Influencer and Founder Yog Love, share three benefits of practising yoga.

Benefits Of Practicing Yoga

When you breathe correctly, you reduce stress levels; when you balance your toes, you balance your mind; when you challenge yourself by trying a difficult asana, you face your fears. Yoga prepares and disciplines your body and mind for a more profound spiritual experience. Through purging negative thoughts and habits, you begin to declutter your mind and, thus, your life. The five essential points of yoga are proper breathing, relaxation, diet, exercise, and positive thinking. The benefits are endless, but the most important ones are listed here.

Physical Benefits

When you do inverted postures, you kick-start circulation. This prevents obesity, peripheral vascular disease, and high blood cholesterol and rejuvenates and revitalises your systems. Chest-expanding asanas help you breathe correctly and release tension. Twisting postures massage the internal organs of your body. Asanas work on muscles to free them of lactic acid and release tension. Asanas work on lymphatic systems to detoxify your body. As per Ayurveda, the stomach is where all diseases begin and end, so regular yoga helps keep your digestive system strong. Asanas work on balancing the hormonal systems leading to better skin, hair, and regular menstrual cycles.

Emotional Benefits

Hormonal balance leads to more balanced moods. Specific asanas work on the pancreas, stabilising blood sugar levels. Asanas stimulate the release of happy hormones like serotonin or endorphins, hormones which make us feel good.

Subconscious Benefits

Mental control instils discipline Focus Concentration Creative High

Whatever your personal goals are, they can be achieved through yoga whether it's weight loss, increasing flexibility in your body, building strength or toning your body. Even something like hair growth and skin problems can be improved through yoga. However, yoga is not a temporary or instant quick fix. Instead, it is a sustainable practice that works internally to bring about permanent change. With a bit of time (only 10 minutes) and a dash of patience, yoga will yield benefits that can and will last a lifetime.