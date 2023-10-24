Why Strength Training Overpowers Cardio In Weight Management And Muscle Building?

Strength training emerges as a powerhouse for burning fat

New research supports the claims that strength training is a powerful ally in the battle against body fat.

In a world of fitness and weight management, there are always myths and misconceptions that can mislead people in their journey. When discussing weight management and muscle building, the battle between strength training and cardio cannot be ignored. Cardio has long been considered an all-in-one exercise that can transform people's fitness routine but do you know which one is more effective for burning fat and building muscle? While the benefits of cardio exercises like running, cycling, and swimming cannot be disregarded, recent research and expert opinion increasingly lean toward the benefits of strength training. Also called resistance training, It is one of the most renowned exercises when it comes to building muscles and losing weight. It includes activities like lifting weights, doing push-ups, pull-ups, or lunges. It has gained recognition for being not just a means to enhance muscular strength but also an efficient way to shed excess fat and achieve a well-toned physique.

New research supports the claims that strength training is a powerful ally in the battle against body fat. A small study published in the journal Diabetologia this month examined the impact of strength training on fat loss, muscle gain, and overall health. The study focused on nearly 200 people with type 2 diabetes who followed a nine-month exercise routine involving either strength training, cardio, or a combination of both.

The Clear Result!

The results were quite apparent, people who chose strength training experienced more significant benefits than those who engaged in traditional cardio exercises like running on a treadmill, using an elliptical machine, or pedaling on a stationary bike. Specifically, the strength training group showed more stable blood sugar levels, an essential factor for those with diabetes, and underwent a transformation called "body recomposition." This means they built muscle while simultaneously shedding fat, a phenomenon highly sought after in the fitness world.

What Are The Benefits Of Strength Training Exercises?

What Are The Benefits Of Strength Training Exercises?

One common benefit of strength training is that it helps in the development of lean muscles. If you do regular resistance training, it will lead to muscle growth, contributing to a more toned and defined physique. Strength training exercises help in improving metabolism too. Muscle tissues are more metabolically active than fat so building muscles through strength training can increase your resting metabolic rate, meaning you burn more calories even when at rest. Strength training increases the amount of calories expended both during and after exercise, which aids in fat loss. The "afterburn" effect lasts long after a workout while the body rebuilds and grows new muscle. Strength training increases physical strength, as the name implies. Better performance in daily tasks, sports, and general functional fitness can all be attributed to this strength. Strength training and other weight-bearing activities are good for the health of your bones. They have a crucial role in lowering the risk of osteoporosis and increasing bone density as you age. Strength exercise can lower the chance of injury and increase joint stability. Robust muscles surrounding the joints provide stability and defense. Many strength exercises require balance and coordination. Over time, this can lead to improved stability and motor skills.