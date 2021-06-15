Are you someone trying to lose weight? You must have heard about all sorts of things you need to do on your journey to shed the extra kilos. One of those things that you need to stop including fats in your diet if weight loss is your goal. Of course, you need to watch what you eat when you want to lose weight, but that doesn’t mean you should eliminate a food group from your diet. Also Read - Juice Cleanse For Weight Loss: Expert Explains The Pros And Cons

Fats always get a bad reputation when someone wants to lose weight. While demonizing fats, people forget that healthy fats represent an essential nutritional component of a diet plan and that they should not be excluded from your diet.

Why Shouldn’t You Reduce Fats From Your Diet?

Despite popular belief, eating fat does not make you fat if you consume it in moderation. Did you know a fat deficiency can lead to weight gain? Fat is a vital component of a well-balanced diet. Dietary fat is required by your body for a variety of biological activities. Not receiving enough fat in your diet can make it difficult for your body to function properly, leading to health problems. Here are the reasons you need fat in your body:

Helps In Vitamin Absorption

Fats are essential because of their high energy content, which allows for the most energy storage in the least amount of food substance. Fats enable humans to utilize fat-soluble vitamins and offer critical fatty acids, which their bodies are unable to produce. A lack of fat in the body can make it difficult for vitamin A, D, E and K, which can lead to a variety of health issues.

Necessary For Brain And Eye Health

Studies have shown that eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are omega-3 fatty acids that help keep your brain, central nervous system, and retinas healthy. These fatty acids are not produced by your body and must be obtained through your food.

Important Role In Wound Healing

Studies have shown that essential fatty acids can help you in wound healing and blood clotting.

Keeps Hormones In Check

Healthy fats may aid in the regulation of hormones that control appetite, metabolism, and feelings of fullness. According to a study published in the Nutrients, medium-chain fatty acids, such as those found in coconut or red palm oils, may help to regulate the cells that control the body’s insulin response.

Source Of Energy

Fats are the slowest source of energy, yet they are also the most energy-efficient. Each gram of fat you ingest has around nine calories of energy. For instance, each gram of carbohydrate or protein has only four calories. The body stores any surplus energy as fat because lipids are such an efficient type of energy.

But Not All Fats Are Healthy

So, when we talk about fats that help you lose weight, we are talking about healthy fats. The key is to adopt a low-fat diet and focus on eating beneficial ‘good’ fats and avoiding harmful ‘bad’ fats. ‘Good’ fats include monosaturated and polyunsaturated fats that include vegetables, nuts, seeds and fish. Unhealthy fats are trans fats, which you need to eliminate from your weight loss diet.

Then there are saturated fats, which aren’t as harmful as trans fat, but they should be consumed in moderation. Red meat, butter, cheese, and ice cream are examples of foods high in saturated fat. Saturated fats can also be found in plant-based fats like coconut and palm oil.