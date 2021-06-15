Are you someone trying to lose weight? You must have heard about all sorts of things you need to do on your journey to shed the extra kilos. One of those things that you need to stop including fats in your diet if weight loss is your goal. Of course you need to watch what you eat when you want to lose weight but that doesn’t mean you should eliminate a food group from your diet. Fats always get a bad reputation when someone wants to lose weight. While demonizing fats people forget that healthy fats represent an essential nutritional