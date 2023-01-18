Why Should You Take Doodling Seriously? It Might Be Therapeutic

Unlike handwriting, they are not drawn very consciously and can provide deep insight into the deeper levels of consciousness.

Strange faces, certain patterns, squares, circles or other things that don't really make any sense can say a lot about your unconscious

As you attend a boring lecture or have a chat with a friend over the phone, your hand reaches out for the pen and paper that is right in front of you. Holding the pen, you might start to scribble mindlessly. All of us do remember the last pages of our homework copies. Strange faces, certain patterns, squares, circles or other things that don't really make any sense. Yes, we all were doodling. For a long time, this autopilot mode has been considered a futile activity but new research is showing that doodling can not only say things about our unconscious mind but has also been found to improve memory and provide psychological health benefits.

Some graphologists have advocated the health benefits of doodling which might not be just a passive mental activity. The book 'The Doodle Revolution' authored by Sunni Brown (a visual consultant) has shared some insights on the habit of doodling and how the way we look at it has to be revolutionized.

Why doodling is more than a passive mental activity?

As per Brown, doodling means making spontaneous marks with your brain and body. These marks can make you think. Other experts have also suggested that doodling can provide deep insight into your unconscious. For some researchers, doodling is intentional and can be used as a meditative technique where the mind might be actually present. For other researchers, doodling is like daydreaming where the body goes on autopilot and the conscious mind might not be present. As per a quoted graphologist, a true doodle is when it happens in continuation and one might not have to lift the pen. Figures and patterns one might draw during doodling can be rich symbols that can say a lot about our minds.

As per a few experts, doodling might be purposeful and not just a mindless activity. Doodling might give us a cognitive space where we might be more present and take in information in an effective way. Studies are showing that doodling is not an enemy of attention but might complement it.

An experiment conducted in 2009 involved 40 participants who were asked to decipher a dull voicemail. While half were asked to jot down the information, the other half were asked to doodle. Soon after the activity, the subjects were given a surprise memory test. It was found that the group who doodled performed better at memory retention.

Why we must talk about it?

Growing evidence is showing that doodles might start with simple figures and then transform into meaningful patterns. Unlike handwriting, they are not drawn very consciously and can provide deep insight into the deeper levels of consciousness. Some therapists have used it to decode emotional complexes within a person. They are also looked at as a psychological release like tears and can help a person filter out emotions. From a spiritual perspective, doodling can be a form of mindfulness.

You may like to read