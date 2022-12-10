Plant Protein Over Animal Protein: Why To Choose Them In Your Daily Diet?

Buckwheat is a nutrient-rich and gluten-free plant source that is a good source of proteins, minerals, and antioxidants. This helps improve heart health, help manage diabetes, decrease blood pressure, and promote weight loss. Furthermore, buckwheat can also be consumed to treat indigestion and constipation and boost immunity.

9 multi-faceted benefits of adding plant protein to your everyday diet

Plant protein is in vogue for good reasons. While animal protein has been linked to several health hazards, plant protein is associated with wellness, health, ethics and sustainability. Moreover, since the pandemic, more and more animal protein consumers are turning to plant-based sources. A survey conducted across 11 countries after the start of the pandemic found that consumers, who were highly concerned about Covid-19, were buying 10-11% more plant-based protein than earlier.

Interestingly, this remarkable shift was also seen across different generations of millennials and baby boomers. The significance of protein for muscle building and overall health is well-documented. In addition, it is essential to consume protein to repair tissues, balance fluids, bolster immune systems and create the necessary enzymes for digestive wellness. But when it comes to the best sources of it, plant-based protein outscores animal protein on many counts.

Shikha Dwivedi Msc. Clinical nutrition and dietetics at OZiva will dive deeper into plant protein's multi-faceted benefits.

Rich in nutrients and fibre: Plant protein is rich in nutrients and fibre, essential for better digestion. Fibre also promotes good gut health. On the contrary, animal protein is poor in fibre. Many people find it challenging to have an adequate amount of dietary fibre. They can do it easily by adding more plant protein to their diet. Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties: Some plant proteins contain BCAA or branched-chain amino acids. These have shown properties to reduce mental and physical fatigue during exercise routines. In addition, plant proteins have antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties that enhance gut health and protect vital organs from oxidative stress. Improves longevity: Consuming plant-based protein improves one's longevity. However, eating animal protein has been scientifically linked to a higher risk of death as it has also been found in a study that consuming animal protein over plant-based protein has a greater chance of dying in a 20-year follow-up. Holistic muscle growth and recovery: Plant protein supports holistic muscle growth and injury recovery. It contains several essential amino acids for muscle growth and repair. Plant-based protein promotes muscle growth and increases power, strength and body mass. The fitness-conscious youth of today need to keep their body moving with workouts of their choice for long-term well-being. Promotes better sleep: Good sleep is also linked to a healthy recovery from stress and muscle pain. These days several plant protein supplements come with added essential nutrients and minerals such as Vitamin D, Vitamin 12 and magnesium. While these vitamins are crucial for health, magnesium promotes better sleep by reducing blood pressure. Protection against cancer: Increasing plant protein intake could firewall a person against the risk of several forms of cancer. As per the WHO, red meat can cause colorectal, pancreatic and prostate cancers, while processed meat can cause colorectal and stomach cancers. Grilled meat is also believed to have some carcinogenic compounds. At the same time, there are no such risks associated with consuming plant-based protein. Promotes a healthy heart: Consuming animal protein may keep a person at risk of heart disease. However, researchers have found that plant protein could be an adequate substitute for animal protein in the diet to reduce cardiovascular disease risk factors in adults. Supports the fight against Covid-19: Increasing plant-based protein and other food items in their diet can help a person fight against the severity of Covid-19. Medical studies have shown that Coronavirus may overwhelm hypertension and diabetes. In addition, research in six countries has found that people having more plant-based diets have lower odds of moderate-to-severe Covid-19 severity. Promotes weight loss: According to the WHO, worldwide obesity has tripled since 1975. In addition, a study has found that higher animal-based protein consumption might increase the risk of hypertension and obesity. In contrast, plant protein might have a favourable effect on metabolic protein. Therefore, increasing plant protein intake might help a person fight against obesity and associated problems.

The way ahead:Lastly, consuming plant protein also enables a person to fight against global warming. That's in addition to all the benefits mentioned above.