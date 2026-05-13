Why fitness and smoking cessation may be more connected than you think

Exercise may help smokers quit by reducing nicotine cravings, easing withdrawal symptoms, improving mood and increasing smoking abstinence rates according to recent research findings.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 13, 2026 9:01 AM IST

Fitness and smoking cessation. (Image: AI Generated)

Despite a number of smoking cessation therapies it continues to be one of the top preventable causes of death in the world and for many quitting smoking is difficult because they suffer from very strong nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms. The good news is that a new study showed that physical activity could be more important in quitting smoking than was previously believed. They discovered that exercise helps people quit and that just a single exercise session can quickly decrease craving for cigarettes.

A recent systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science (JSHS)revealed that cigarette consumption among smokers attempting to quit smoking was lower and smoking abstinence was higher with exercise training. The study also found that "mini exercise" immediately reduced the urge to smoke.

The review compared the results of 59 randomized controlled trials with over 9,000 patients. Researchers observed that structured exercise programmes increased the rate of sustained smoking abstinence by 15 per cent and short-term smoking abstinence by 21 per cent. The individuals also smoked almost two fewer cigarettes a day than the non-exercisers. The most amazing thing to researchers was the impact of one short workout could significantly decrease nicotine cravings immediately after exercise for up to 30 minutes. Moderate and high intensity exercise was most effective for decreasing cravings and withdrawal.

So why does exercise help curb smoking urges?

Researchers think that exercising can aid smoking cessation as it impacts both the body and the brain. Exercise releases natural chemicals in the body such as dopamine and endorphins which can temporarily take the place of the feeling from nicotine and make you feel good for a while. Exercise can also help to alleviate stress, anxiety, irritability and low mood that are common side effects of quitting smoking. Other studies also have shown that exercise can divert smokers' attention from their cravings and enhance lung function, circulation and energy levels which can cause smoking to become less rewarding over time.

Smoking Withdrawal Symptoms

When someone quits smoking his or her body reacts to the absence of nicotine so some common side effects of withdrawal are:

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Strong cigarette cravings

Aggression towards others

Temper tantrums

Anxiety and restlessness

Difficulty concentrating

Increased appetite

Trouble sleeping

Fatigue

Some easy exercises that could help

Researchers say that people who smoke don't necessarily need to work out for hours in the gym to get benefits. Any kind of physical activity can help alleviate cravings for a brief time including:

Brisk walking

Jogging

Cycling

Skipping rope

Swimming

Yoga

Bodyweight exercises

Tips for smokers who are attempting to quit

In addition to exercise experts advise combining other healthy habits with quitting to enhance quitting success:

Drink plenty of water all day long

Steer clear of smoking triggers like alcohol, stress, etc

Deep breathe during cravings

Get a good night's sleep

Wear a supportive family member or support group

If recommended by a doctor, use nicotine replacement therapy

Scientists further note that although exercise alone might not cure nicotine addiction it can help people with addiction quit and diminish cravings more quickly and easily at a lower cost.

This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any smoking cessation or exercise program.

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