Renowned Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who was last seen on the big screen as the queen of Jhansi in Manikarnika is sweating it out in the gym with celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit for her upcoming movie ‘Panga’. The fitness trainer shared an Instagram post recently with the actress performing front splits on a Reformer (an equipment used in Pilates) as part of her Pilates programme. While Kangana has been in the limelight, sometimes for her performance and quite often due to controversies, there is no denying that the actor works really hard on her fitness for her roles.

The front spilt that you see Kangana performing in this Instagram post can help you enhance your flexibility and can work wonders for you, if you are experiencing back pain. Also, if you are an athlete who engages in a lot of running, performing this stretching exercise can significantly reduce your risk of getting injured. To perform a front split, you need to extend one of your legs forward and the other to the back. It involves hyperextension of the your hip joint and its ligament too.

WHAT IS PILATES ALL ABOUT?

Pilates is a series of exercises that works on enhancing your flexibility, balance and strength. A 2019 survey conducted by the global sportswear brand Reebok revealed that millennials in India are quickly shifting towards Pilates and other forms of exercises. There are two types of Pilates: One which involves equipment and another, where you only need a mat.

Mat-based Pilates: The exercises performed on the floor using your own body weight fall in this category of Pilates. Here, the aim is to enhance balance, posture and coordination of your muscles.

Equipment-based Pilates: As the name suggests, this type of Pilates involves the use of equipment like dumbbells and spring-loaded resistance in order to improve strength and build muscles.

HISTORY OF PILATES

A Germany-born American fitness trainer, Joseph Pilates brought Pilates to America during 1920s as a method to aid injured athletes and dancers with their recovery process while helping them maintain their fitness levels. This globally renowned physical fitness system is named after Joseph for his contribution. When you perform Pilates, there is no strain on your muscles which helps you boost your strength without breaking a sweat. The combination of exercises involved in Pilates focusses on better breathing, enhancing your abdominal muscles along with improving the alignment of your spine.

BENEFITS OF PILATES WORKOUTS

Pilates gives you a whole body workout. It does not really target any particular body part. Here, we share with you some of the health benefits that you can expect if you practise Pilates like Kangana.

Aids in weight loss

If you dream of shedding those extra kilos all the time, Pilates should be in your daily routine. Several estimates suggest that one minute of Pilates can help you burn 4-8 calories. In a study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science, the researchers revealed that participants who performed Pilates lost weight more easily easily compared to those who did not perform any exercise. Experts in the field of fitness suggest that moderate intensity workouts for 45 to 60 minutes for four days a week can help you lose weight.

Alleviates back pain

If you are suffering from back pain, then Pilates is your answer. A study that featured in the Journal of Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy carried out a survey with people who complained about back pain. They were asked to perform a four-week Pilates programme for a year. The participants mentioned that there was a significant improvement in the levels of their back pain after taking up the Pilates programme. This is because these exercises focus on your core giving support to your back and improving your posture and alignment. In order to alleviate back pain you can try a Pilates stretch known as swan prep. It is a mat-based workout.

Keeps injuries at bay

As already mentioned, Pilates helps you enhance your flexibility along with working on your strength and balance. All these factors reduce your chance of getting injured. Several studies suggest that as you strengthen your muscles and increase their flexibility, you minimise your chances of suffering from injuries. A Pilates exercise regimen helps you restore your muscle balance, crucial for cutting down your risk of falling. Also, it enhances your body awareness that allows you to put less strain on your joints, muscles and ligaments while performing a task.

Improves your body posture

Postural defects are becoming a common phenomenon these days, thanks to our sedentary lifestyle. Whether at your workplace or at home, you tend to spend the majority of your day either sitting in front of a computer or in front of a TV or mobile on your couch. Hunched shoulders and the act of frequently looking down at your phone are the most common factors leading to muscular imbalance. Pilates gives you a strong core that not only allows to move without pain, but also enhances your body posture. A study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy and Science revealed that performing Pilates exercises thrice a week for 12 weeks resulted in better body posture.

Helps you keep your blood pressure in check

Much like every other workout, the benefits of this exercise vary from person to person depending on the duration and intensity of the workout. Pilates exercises like jackknife and side lift improve your heart rate. This exercise regimen can work wonders for women. In a study that featured in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the researchers noted that females who follow a sedentary lifestyle can significantly benefit from a Pilates exercise programme, as it helps them manage their systolic and diastolic blood pressures levels without using any medications.

Enhances your bone density

Whenever you hear bone density, the first thing that pops up in your mind must be strength training. While it is true that these workouts help you improve your bone density, Pilates can also give you similar benefits. Strength training exercises using resistance bands and apparatus springs allow your bone to create tension that helps in providing strength to your bones. According to a study published in the Journal of Back and Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation, Pilates is a good way of increasing your bone mineral density and it can be used effectively among patients who suffer from osteoporosis. Also, it helps in alleviating joint pain.