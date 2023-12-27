Why Do You Lose Weight And End Up Regaining It In No Time?

Many people are guilty of not drinking enough water, leading to water retention in the body, which is one of the main reasons behind weight gain.

Imagine how frustrating it is to be on a weight loss journey and making some progress, only to wake up in the morning, get on the weighing scale and find that the weight is back -- whatever little you had shed, you have managed to regain it. Why does it happen? And can something be done to ensure it does not happen again and you continue to meet your fitness goals? The answer is, yes. And it is all about hydration.

In yet another interesting post, nutritionist Ramita Kaur offered a simple solution for losing weight and ensuring you do not gain it back: water. She explained that many people are guilty of not drinking enough water, leading to water retention in the body, which is one of the main reasons behind weight gain.

Water or fluid retention -- medically known as 'edema' -- is an excessive build-up of fluid in the circulatory system, body tissues or cavities that can lead to swelling of the hands, feet, ankles and legs. It can be triggered by a lot of different things.

The nutritionist listed the following reasons for why you may have gained back weight:

High salt intake in previous night's meal

Insufficient water intake

Having a diet that is low in potassium and magnesium

Insufficient vitamin B in the body

When your menstrual cycle is near

All of these aforementioned things can cause water to be retained in the body, and to get rid of it, the expert suggested doing the following seven things:

Include good fibre like whole grains, oats, seeds etc., in diet as it helps to cut down water retention. Start your day with munakka water, which is basically mixing water and golden raisins, boiling the two, leaving it overnight and then straining and drinking it in the morning. Have coriander seed water post meals. Consume two cashews and a cup of chamomile tea before sleeping to relax your system. Include foods rich in vitamin B6, and potassium like banana, walnuts, peanuts, oats, watermelon, etc. Use Himalayan pink salt for cooking. Sip on fennel tea post meals.