Why Do You Lose Weight And End Up Regaining It In No Time?

Imagine how frustrating it is to be on a weight loss journey and making some progress, only to wake up in the morning, get on the weighing scale and find that the weight is back -- whatever little you had shed, you have managed to regain it. Why does it happen? And can something be done to ensure it does not happen again and you continue to meet your fitness goals? The answer is, yes. And it is all about hydration.
In yet another interesting post, nutritionist Ramita Kaur offered a simple solution for losing weight and ensuring you do not gain it back: water. She explained that many people are guilty of not drinking enough water, leading to water retention in the body, which is one of the main reasons behind weight gain.
Water or fluid retention -- medically known as 'edema' -- is an excessive build-up of fluid in the circulatory system, body tissues or cavities that can lead to swelling of the hands, feet, ankles and legs. It can be triggered by a lot of different things.