Why Do We Eat More During Vacations, And Is It Normal?

Enjoy your meals while on a vacation without feeling guilty. (Photo: Freepik)

"The change in time zones, different daily activities, and late-night adventures can throw our bodies off balance, making us more susceptible to overeating," said a nutritionist.

Planning a vacation is an exciting process, and for people who are foodies, it involves doing a lot of research on local delicacies. When on a vacation, we tend to indulge in favourite foods and have experiences that we would normally not have in our everyday life. We allow ourselves the leeway and the relaxation. But, sometimes we may end up stuffing ourselves with foods that are not very healthy, or may end up overeating. As such, can something be done about it?

Talking about why it is so hard to control our eating when we are on a vacation, nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor said in an Instagram post that the first thing would be to remember that vacations are meant for relaxation and enjoyment, and food plays a big part in that. New cuisines, local delicacies, and dining out become "irresistible temptations".

"Second, vacation often disrupts our usual meal schedules and exercise routines. The change in time zones, different daily activities, and late-night adventures can throw our bodies off balance, making us more susceptible to overeating," Kapoor said, adding that there is also a psychological aspect to it. "We may associate vacation with 'cheat days', giving ourselves permission to overindulge."

Is it normal?

According to the expert, overeating on a vacation is a normal thing to do, since we are surrounded by delicious foods that we do not usually have. Also, eating together -- with friends and family -- leads to relaxation, connection and pleasure. Emotionally we may be in a vulnerable state, feeling overwhelmed around family and friends leading to "emotional eating" and "body insecurity".

The nutritionist warned that it is important to indulge without guilt, as guilt can lead to overeating. "To strike a balance, try these tips: plan indulgences mindfully, stay hydrated, prioritise balanced meals, and keep active. Remember, enjoying food is part of the vacation experience, but moderation and mindfulness can help you savour every bite," she concluded.