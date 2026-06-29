Why continuous diagnostic monitoring is essential for glp-1 users? Doctor explains risks, side effects and tests you shouldn’t skip

Continuous diagnostic monitoring helps detect GLP-1 medication side effects early and track treatment progress. An expert says it ensures safer and effective weight loss and diabetes management over time.

GLP-1. (Image: Pexels)

The GLP-1 drugs revolutionized the management of type 2 diabetes and obesity helping a lot of people to manage their weight and improve blood sugar control. But experts have said these pills cannot replace healthy lifestyle choices or regular doctor check-ups. Regular testing is a key component of the safety and effectiveness of GLP-1 therapy.

Dr. Moumita Misra, Head of Lab Operations at Metropolis Healthcare Limited Mumbai states that obesity has become a major public health crisis. She notes that almost one billion people around the world suffer from obesity i.e about a quarter of adults in India are overweight or obese. It is important to note that excess body weight can be a major risk factor for developing chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes which is why the doctor highlights that early intervention and frequent health monitoring are more important than ever.

What is GLP-1 and how does it work?

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is a naturally occurring hormone that is produced by the intestine to regulate blood sugar levels. It releases insulin when blood glucose is elevated, slows stomach emptying and signals the brain to keep you feeling full for longer reducing hunger.

Semaglutide and tirzepatide are medicines that imitate the effect of this hormone. The American Heart Association (AHA) suggests that when prescribed these medications along with a healthy diet, exercise and lifestyle changes these combined habits can support significant weight loss and improve blood sugar control. They have also been shown to have benefits for the heart health and kidney health in eligible patients.

Importance of regular diagnostic monitoring

Talking about the importance of regular diagnostic monitoring, Dr. Misra says that despite their benefits GLP-1 medicines must be closely supervised. Here's why she thinks it is crucial! Monitoring is one of the most crucial parts of treatment as it enables doctors to spot potential complications early and tailor treatment accordingly. While the part of monitoring GLP-1 therapy might not seem fun it is the most crucial part of the treatment to safely use GLP-1.

Dr. Misra further highlights that before treatments healthcare professionals may order baseline tests such as complete blood count, liver and kidney function tests, HbA1c, fasting and post-meal blood sugar, thyroid function tests, lipid profile, pancreatic enzyme tests, and vitamin and mineral assays. The doctor also advises patients who are using GLP-1 to be mindful of any new or worsening symptoms while on treatment and report these immediately and not try to self-medicate.

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Possible side effects of GLP-1

GLP-1 drugs are well-tolerated by many people but mild gastrointestinal side effects are relatively common. They might include a loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, bloating, abdominal discomfort and constipation especially in the early weeks of treatment. Dr. Misra said while serious complications are rare some people can get gallstones, pancreatitis, kidney or liver disease, low blood sugar in some cases, or become deficient in nutrients like iron, calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, zinc and magnesium. Highlighting the importance of regular check-up she outlined that these issues can be identified with regular lab tests before they get serious.

When to take the test?

Testing may be done depending on an individual's health condition and the physician's advice. The Head of Lab Operations told TheHealthsite that laboratory tests are normally repeated every three months in the first year and every six months thereafter when treatment is going well. If there are any worrying symptoms which need immediate attention then it is important not to postpone until the next appointment.

The expert warns that while GLP-1 medicines represent a new approach to obesity and type 2 diabetes they should not be considered a magic bullet for weight loss. Remember that a healthy transformation solely relies on proper medical supervision, healthy lifestyle and periodic diagnostic monitoring for long-term safety and effectiveness.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting, stopping or changing any medication.