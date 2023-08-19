Why Are Dry Fruits And Nuts The Better Choice Than Energy Bars?

Health has emerged as the ultimate treasure for happiness and longevity in the post-COVID landscape. This newfound awareness has sparked a remarkable surge in people adopting healthier lifestyles, deeming it necessary today. Consequently, the market has witnessed a myriad of options promoting instant immunity boosts, such as packaged products like energy bars. Amidst the prevailing trend, dry fruits' incomparable essence and nutritional benefits stand unrivalled as a natural booster. Nuts, with their natural properties and abundance of nutrients, not just positively impact overall well-being but also serve as an excellent alternative to energy bars. With this, nuts are considered a better and healthier alternative to energy bars. Managing Director, Bolas Agro Pvt. Ltd Mr Bola Rahul shares a few reasons to find out.

Top Reasons To Swap Energy Bars With Natural Dry Fruits And Nuts

Sugar Content: Energy bars often contain saturated fats and sugars, primarily used to extend shelf life and cater to people's tastes rather than promote overall well-being. A notable distinction arises when comparing the sugar content in an energy bar to those in dry fruits and nuts. Nuts contain sugar but are considered "good sugar" compared to the "bad sugar" in energy bars. The sugar in energy bars is often processed and more easily absorbed by our bodies. This rapid absorption can increase blood lipid levels, potentially contributing to cardiovascular problems. On the other hand, the sugar in dry fruits, being in its natural form, is less likely to cause such issues, making them a healthier choice for those concerned about their health.

Impact on health: Energy bars have become a convenient substitute for breakfast or snacks, but their hidden health implications remain concerning. These bars can adversely affect digestion, diabetes, and weight control and contribute to various health issues depending on the ingredients used. In contrast, nuts offer a healthier alternative with their rich content of unsaturated fats, fibres, and antioxidants. Consuming nuts can positively impact cholesterol levels and provide other health benefits. Switching from energy bars to nutrient-packed nuts can be a wise choice to promote overall health and prevent illness.

Conclusion

As fitness and health take centre stage as top priorities for people, many strive to align their lifestyle choices accordingly. However, amidst this pursuit, various myths and false claims may lead some astray from the right path. Striking a balance between good health and good taste has become a paramount concern, fueling the rise of health-conscious individuals seeking healthier alternatives even in their indulgent choices. Nuts and energy bars are often considered wholesome and delicious options, leaving many wondering which one reigns supreme regarding health benefits. To make informed choices, it's essential to delve deeper into their nutritional profiles, product contents and ingredients and understand their long-term impact on overall well-being.

