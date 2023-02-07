Why Anant Ambani Gained Weight After Losing 108 Kgs? Doctor Explains

Curious to know why Anant Ambani suddenly gained so much weight after losing 108kgs in 2016? Scroll down to know.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani was in news a few years back after he reduced his weight by 108 kgs in 18 months. In 2016, his massive weight loss journey inspired many who were suffering from obesity and extreme weight gain. His fitness transformation was shocking for everyone. Many celebrities, ranging from celebrities, praised him immensely.

However, earlier this month, some pictures appeared on the internet that showed a different picture of Ambani's son. In the pictures from his engagement with Radhika merchant, we saw Anant Ambani has gained the weight back, which he had lost. So what went wrong? How and why did he gain back the lost kilos? Let's understand it from experts.

Anant Ambani's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

To understand what went wrong, let us first take a quick look at how he lost 108 killos in 18 months. Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss included a strict diet and exercise routine. He used to work out for about five-six hours a day, which included yoga, weight lifting, functional training, and 21 kilometers of running after high-intensity cardio exercises.

In an interview, Anant Ambani's mother Nita Ambani shared that he did not undergo any surgeries, and purely followed a strict diet and workout routine to shed those extra kilos. Nita Ambani also revealed that his son was suffering from Asthma which made his weight loss journey difficult. "Anant was highly asthmatic so we had to put him on a lot of steroids. He suffers from obesity. Hence, the treatment for asthma resulted in a lot of weight gain," Nita Ambani told the media.

Why Anant Ambani Gained Weight After Losing 108 Kgs?

We spoke to Dr. Randeep Wadhawan, HOD and Consultant - GI, Minimal Access & Bariatric Surgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, to understand why weight gain happens even after losing so much fat.

Weight regain can be a yo-yo kind of effect where you lose weight, and you gain weight or gain back all your weight is a normal phenomenon in people who tend to lose weight by diet and exercise particularly when their initial BMI is over 30. So, once it's over 30 you try to lose weight you may lose weight but then invariably you tend to regain all your weight and this kind of yo-yo continues and this happens in nearly 94% of people. It's only 6% of people beyond thirty BMI would be able to lose weight or maintain their weight. This happens primarily because the stomach size is huge you've exercised you've taken a certain diet and so to lose weight 70% is because of her diet and 30% is because of exercise that's the percentage. So, once you've lost weight 70% because of the diet control but your stomach is still the same size and as soon as you stop the diet and you start eating because you once you get out of that rhythm and again you start eating because your stomach size is still big it continues to give signals into your brain that it's empty and you start eating and stop following that diet regime, you again regain their weight. It happens in nearly 94% of the people worldwide irrespective of caste creed and religion across the world.

This is where bariatric surgery differs from weight loss because of diet and lifestyle. In bariatric surgery, once you lose weight your stomach size remains small. So, regaining weight can happen but it happens only in 10% of people and only a certain percentage. You would not regain all your weight and that again in a very small percentage. There almost 80 or 85% will continually be able to maintain their weight, that is what the data says. So, 80% after the bariatric surgery would by and large be able to maintain weight while 90 percent 95% beyond 30 BMI of all those people who've lost weight by diet and exercise will tend to regain it and have a yo-yo.