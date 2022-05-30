Wholesome Mango Recipes You Must Add To Your Meals

Chia bowl to salad: Check out these two mango recipes to have it in your feasts.

Incorporating a healthier food regimen and eating habits has become necessary for a healthier lifestyle. However, creating salad is an art, and this unique recipe from The Sassy Spoon adds a relishing touch to the nourishing salad recipe. This recipe is made with Raw Papaya and Raw mango, making for a lip smacking experience filled with freshness and life. Its additional ingredients make it nutritious and delicious. Salad is prepared from scratch and filled with nutrition giving everyone a refreshing touch and a healthier lifestyle.

Raw Papaya And Raw Mango Salad

Ingredients:

Raw Papaya 150g Raw mango 50g Sprouts 50g Bell peppers 50g Arugula 80g Roasted peanuts 20g Coriander leaves a few sprigs Scallions 5g Sugar 20g Garlic 5g Vinegar 5ml Chilli flakes 2g

Method:

For the chilli garlic dressing:

Melt sugar in a heavy bottom pan with one tablespoon of water, and add chopped garlic and chilli flakes. Cook till the sugar starts to caramelize, and add in the vinegar. Cook on a low flame till it is of thick consistency. Allow to cool and set aside till needed.

For the salad:

Peel the raw papaya and raw mango and cut them into julienne. Slice the bell peppers lengthwise. In a bowl, take the raw papaya, raw mango, bell peppers, sprouts, arugula, chopped coriander leaves, and chopped scallions. Season with salt and pepper and dress it with sweet chilli dressing. Plate it in a salad bowl and garnish with crushed roasted peanuts and fried onions.

Tip 1: Garnishing your salad with savoury ingredients and condiments and topping it off with sweet flavours can be the miracle combination for that perfectly healthy, balanced and delicious salad. Adding these elements to your salad will surely refresh your green experience like never before!

Tip 2: Let there be crunch!

Mango Chia Bowl

The six pillars of wellness are considered beneficial in treating gastrointestinal disorders. It is even a valuable source of niacin, vitamin C, vitamin B2 and B1. It is believed to increase resistance to tuberculosis, anaemia, cholera, and dysentery. It helps boost immunity and can reduce the risk of diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases. Help strengthen the metabolism and prevent any metabolic syndrome and deficiency by having anti-oxidants. Chef Ravish Mishra has guided the lines to perfection and blended the fresh flavours to attain wellness for an ambrosial experience. Superfood added to the bowl curated is just a "perfect" for every meal.

Ingredients Quantity (for 3 portions)

Chia Seeds: 50gm Hung Curd: 40gm Fresh Cow Milk: 200gm Homemade Granola: 100gm Fresh Chopped Goan Mangoes: 250gm Fresh Mango Pulp: 100gm Pumpkin Seeds: 30gm Sunflower Seeds: 30gm Mint Leaves: 2-3 Sultana: 20gm Fresh Sliced Mangoes: 50gm Assorted Fresh Wild Berries: 20gm

Procedure:

Stir together warm milk and chia seeds and chill it in the fridge overnight or for at least 2 hours. Pour 1/4 of the chia seeds and milk mixture, and top it with hanged yoghurt mango and fresh mango. Add more chia seeds and milk mixture and top it again with the reserved ingredients. Serve the delicacy, garnished generously and chilled.