Who Needs A Gym When You Can Workout In Beautiful Locations Like Kriti Sanon

If you think going to the gym is the only solution to keep your weight in check, then you have got it all wrong. Take cues from Kriti Sanon who doesn't need the gym to stay in shape.

Don't want to stick to a conventional exercise plan at the gym? Sweating it out at the gym is not everyone's cup of tea and we get it! While the popular opinion suggests that you should work out to shed the gym, do you really need the gym for that? Kriti Sanon is giving us the same vibes in her latest video, where she is seen working out with her team as she shoots for her upcoming film. She captioned the video, "Who needs a gym to work out!!"

Kriti Sanon's Fitness Secret Isn't The Gym

Did you know that Kriti Sanon lose a whopping 15 kilos after gaining it for her movie Mimi? Even then, she says that she did all the workouts at home. She said, "I began working out at home with the help of virtual trainers. I lost all the excess weight during the lockdown. When I was 15 kilos more than my usual bodyweight towards the end of Mimi's schedule, I remember feeling unfit. When you feel so unfit, you understand the importance of fitness." Check out the recent pose she shared on social media recently:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Do You Need To Go To The Gym To Lose Weight?

The key to maintaining a healthy weight and keeping health problems at bay is making the right choices and not just going to the gym. In fact, many health experts say that gyms are a great place where equipment is available to help you reach your weight loss and fitness goals. But that's not the most important thing! Losing weight is all about physical activity and reducing calorie intake.

Other Ways To Keep Your Weight In Check

Some of the effective ways to lose weight include:

Stay active outside the gym

Yes, it's possible to keep your weight in check without the gym. In fact, exercises like walking burn more calories from fat sources than intense forms of cardio. You can also include exercises that require minimum or no equipment to keep yourself healthy.

Eating healthy is more crucial

Some people use the gym as an excuse to binge eat or eat unhealthy foods. Unfortunately, that is not the proper approach to exercise. There is no amount of cardio in the world that can compensate for poor eating habits. So, eat a healthy diet and include proteins, healthy fat, and other essential nutrients. Also, make sure you don't eat a diet high in calories.

Calorie Deficit is key

Calories are the energy units found in foods and beverages, and a calorie deficit occurs when you ingest fewer calories than you burn. Studies suggest that a calorie deficit of 500 calories per day is sufficient for most people to lose weight while having little effect on hunger or energy levels. You must first determine your maintenance calories in order to achieve this calorie deficit. The number of calories your body requires to support energy expenditure is known as maintenance calories. You can use calorie calculators to maintain your calorie intake and track it.

