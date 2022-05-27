What Type Of Breakfast Should You Opt For? Explains Nutrition Consultant

Oatmeal

Changing lifestyles of today require nutritious diets Let's start with breakfast!

It's a learned fact that breakfast is a critical meal of the day, and it contains 20% to 30% of daily energy needs. Often, people are so busy caring for the family's needs and rushing off fulfilling their work responsibilities that they forget to be mindful of their requirements and skip breakfast. Studies have highlighted an association between skipping breakfast and increased fatigue, deficiency in total energy, vital nutrients, mood swings, headaches and escalated risks of illness. Anwesha Mukherjee, Nutrition Consultant & Fitness Coach, shares how the first meal of our day helps us stay alert and active by giving us long-lasting energy.

Types Of Breakfast

There are a plethora of choices. Some people grab a plate of fruit in the morning, but fruits are high in natural sugars, and people with underlying conditions may need to choose judiciously. As Indians, we are predisposed to enjoying a hot and freshly prepared traditional breakfast, both satiating and tasty. Examples include upma, poha, medu vada, idlis, dosa, alur dum, and the list. However, with so many regional specialities to choose from, there is still a lack of awareness about our breakfast menu's nutritional profile.

Which Breakfast To Opt For?

How do we know which breakfast to opt for so we don't become lethargic or consume excess fat or sugars and stay fuller for longer? First, ensure that our choices provide balanced amounts of protein, iron, fibre, calcium and essential vitamins. We can make up for calcium and vitamins through saffron, rose or turmeric milk, smoothies of oranges, beets, papaya, and the like as accompaniments to our meal. For protein, iron and fibre, we can make healthy ingredient swaps in our recipes, such as using oats in idli, dosa and rotis of all kinds. To ensure that the taste of our favourite recipes does not change, we can opt for oats like Saffola Oats, which makes them more nutritious, and power packed for meeting our energy needs.

Nutrient-Rich Breakfast

There are several lifestyle-related health problems today, and diet plays a vital role in addressing these conditions. One such concern is persistent tiredness and lack of energy. This can be addressed by ensuring an adequate, timely and nutrient-rich breakfast. Therefore, it is essential to reflect on the breakfast menu for the week and put down a list of ingredients that can amp up the goodness of our recipes, such as soya chunks, quinoa, moringa and spinach, among others.

Conclusion

With our active and multi-tasking lifestyles, we must consciously upgrade our choices and avoid skipping meals due to lack of time. This can be simplified by creating doughs, batters and pre-mixes that can be refrigerated for quick use in the morning. One can make recipes such as oats roti, oats chilla, quinoa uttapam, and soya chunks cutlets that can all be enjoyed with various chutneys and sides for a twist to traditional favourites. Don't let the lack of time from being busy prevent you from making necessary changes that help you optimize your productivity every day!

