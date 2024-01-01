What Is The 80/20 Rule To Good Health?

The 80/20 rule encourages sustainable lifestyle changes, said a nutritionist.

The key to good health is balance. Achieving your health and fitness goals does not have to be punishing; it ought to be enjoyed. On the first day of 2024, promise to follow the 80/20 rule to good health throughout the year, and make it your only resolution. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explained its concept in detail, stating that it focuses on six key factors: balanced nutrition, moderation (not deprivation), regular physical activity, mindful eating, consistency, lifestyle changes.

Balanced nutrition

According to the expert, 80 per cent of your focus should be on maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet. "Pay attention to portion control, include a variety of nutrient-dense foods and prioritise [eating] whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, proteins, and whole grains," she said.

Moderation, not deprivation

Agarwal further explained that you must allow yourself the "flexibility to indulge occasionally", and that instead of eliminating your favourite treats, aim for moderation. "This means 20 per cent of the time, you can enjoy foods that may not be part of your everyday healthy eating plan."

Regular physical activity

This one is a no-brainer. Movement is crucial for good health. The nutritionist advised that you concentrate on incorporating regular physical activity into 80 per cent of your days, which could include a "combination of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises". "Aim for a mix of activities that you enjoy to make it sustainable," she said.

Mindful eating

This is crucial, too. Agarwal said you must focus on mindful eating for 80 per cent of your meals. How to do it? "Pay attention to your body's hunger and fullness cues, and try to avoid distractions while eating. This can help prevent overeating and promote a healthier relationship with food."

Consistency

It is important to understand that achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is a long-term journey, said the nutritionist, adding that "consistency in making healthy choices over time" is more important than "striving for perfection". "Aim to make healthy choices the majority of the time."

Lifestyle changes

Lastly, concentrate on adopting lifestyle changes that you can sustain over the long term. The expert warned that extreme diets or workout routines may yield quick results, but they are "often difficult to maintain".

"The 80/20 rule encourages sustainable lifestyle changes," she said.