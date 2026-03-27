What is isometric exercise? Who should try it and why it’s trending right now

Waiting for your coffee to brew? That time is enough to get your muscles workout and exactly why isometric exercise is going viral. Interestingly, you can do this workout anywhere without needing any equipment.

Isometric exercise: Not all workouts should make you out of breath and covered with sweat. The best routines are sometimes the ones that make you slow down, stand still and listen to your body. That is precisely where isometric exercises enter the picture with no frills and no fuss which is a perfect method of gaining strength while it slowly replaces itself in the regular workout of every day fitness routine.

But what are isometric exercises?

In the most basic terms isometric exercises involve sitting in certain position by using your muscles without necessarily moving. Imagine a plank, a wall sit or even half of a squat without moving your body yet your muscles are busy behind the scenes. It may not seem stiff to an outsider but you will surely be burned after a few seconds.

Who should try isometric exercises?

Isometric exercises are very appealing because of their accessibility which requires no gym membership, no fancy equipment or even much space. The exercises are simple to modify whether you are new to fitness, have gone on a hiatus or just need something simple and light. Anyone can try isometric exercises including older people or individuals who have sustained minor injuries as they do not impose much strain to joints just like high-impact workouts.

They also happen to be unexpectedly simple to carry into a hectic schedule. If you spend long hours sitting then a thirty-second plank or a thirty-second wall sit is a quick workout to get your muscles going before the next meeting. This is the reason that isometric exercises are becoming more like something that you are not forced to do, but that you actually should do in your day.

Why isometric exercises is trending?

And convenient is not the only good thing. Being in these positions will assist in developing muscle strength and endurance as the muscles are kept in a sustained tension. This may also help enhance stability with time and help improve the posture- something most of us would be in need of after hours of bending over screens. Since movements are also regulated and minimal, the risk of injuries is also reduced, which is a huge plus when one is trying to maintain a consistent movement without overtraining.

The other underestimated advantage is the attention that it attracts. When you are currently in a position the breathing is more mindful, also the muscular activity is more mindful. It makes your work-out more conscious, as opposed to the one that you hurry to complete.

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In an athletic environment where more reps, more speed, and more intensity tend to be the norm, isometric exercises are a breath of fresh air. They remind you that, at times the power of doing nothing can be as great. And to anyone who wants to start-out with a realistic, gentle and effective routine this may be the least difficult place to begin.

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