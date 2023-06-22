What Happens To Your Body When You Do Yoga Daily For a Month?

Here are some benefits of yoga that you can enjoy when you perform asanas daily.

In today's world where the hustle and the gig economy are king, people have lost sight of the fact that their health and time are their biggest assets. A healthy body results when your mind, body, and soul are all content and united in peace. One of the exercises that can assist you in doing so is yoga. Regular yoga practice can not only help you develop a strong physique but also guarantees a healthy connection between the body and the mind.

The word 'Yoga' is derived from the Sanskrit root 'Yuj', meaning 'to join' or 'to yoke' or 'to unite'. This is why practising yoga asanas every morning can have a significant positive impact on your general health. Avrril Quadros, Wellness Coach Yoga, and Meditation Expert, Happiest Health, is with us to help us better grasp this relationship and the many wonderful advantages of practising yoga every morning.

Yoga For Your Body: The Many Benefits of Asanas On Your Health

According to Quadros, one should practice yoga every day to see the real power of asanas. "I recommend everyone to carve out time for some sort of mindfulness/ meditation practice/ quiet time - whatever you call it and some quality time to move the body. Both of these combined as per my programme don't take more than 30-40 minutes. It is a method called QundaliniPlus that I developed that comprises - Kundalini Yoga, meditation, Energy architecture, and Intention setting."

Are you excited to know what is the power of yoga on your health? Here is everything for you.

Benefits of Yoga You Should Know

Yoga and meditation are important parts of a healthy work schedule for several reasons:

Stress Reduction

Both yoga and meditation are known for their ability to reduce stress levels. In a work environment, stress can accumulate due to deadlines, high workloads, and constant pressure. Engaging in yoga and meditation practices can help calm the mind, relax the body, and alleviate stress, allowing individuals to approach their work with a clearer and more focused mindset.

Improved Focus and Productivity

Regular yoga and meditation practices have been shown to enhance concentration and mental clarity. By incorporating these activities into a work schedule, individuals can sharpen their focus and increase productivity. This can lead to better decision-making, problem-solving, and overall job performance.

Enhanced Physical Health

Sitting at a desk for extended periods can lead to various physical ailments, such as back pain, neck tension, and poor posture. Yoga involves stretching, strengthening, and balancing exercises that can help alleviate these issues and promote overall physical well-being. By incorporating yoga into a work routine, individuals can improve their posture, increase flexibility, and reduce the risk of work-related musculoskeletal problems.

Emotional Well-Being

The practice of yoga and meditation encourages self-awareness, mindfulness, and emotional balance. In a demanding work environment, it's crucial to manage emotions effectively to maintain a positive and harmonious atmosphere. Yoga and meditation provide tools and techniques to cultivate emotional intelligence, resilience, and a sense of inner calmness, which can positively impact relationships with colleagues and improve overall job satisfaction.

Energy and Vitality

Long hours and demanding work can drain an individual's energy reserves. Yoga and meditation practices can help restore energy levels and boost vitality. Through mindful breathing exercises, yoga postures, and meditation techniques, individuals can increase their overall energy and stamina, allowing them to sustain focus and perform at their best throughout the workday.

Work-Life Harmony

Integrating yoga and meditation into a work schedule promotes healthier work-life harmony. By setting aside dedicated time for self-care, individuals can prioritize their well-being, reduce burnout, and create a sense of equilibrium between work responsibilities and personal life.

Purpose of Doing Yoga Daily

Yoga and meditation allow the person to go deep within and connect with the core of their being - THE WHO and this can lead to life-changing insights that are incredibly powerful to lead a fulfilled life fuelled with passion and purpose.

Improves Communication Skills

Communication improves a lot. Intention and attention become more clear and more precise. Communication also becomes compassionate and non-judgemental.

Increased Resilience and Adaptability

Hectic work schedules often involve unexpected challenges, tight deadlines, and high-pressure situations. Meditation can help you build resilience and adaptability to handle these demands more effectively. Through regular practice, you develop a greater sense of inner strength, equanimity, and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

