What Happens Inside Your Body When You Drink Too Much Alcohol?

What Happens Inside a Woman's Body When They Drink Too Much Alcohol?

Here are a few things that may happen inside your body when you are drinking too much alcohol.

In a recent report, the World Obesity Federation has cautioned that more than half of the world's population is expected to be overweight or obese by 2035 unless urgent action is taken to curb the growing epidemic of excess weight. One of the many reasons behind obesity is lifestyle choice. What you provide to your body, is what decides the fate of the body and its health. Today, in this article, we will talk about one of the most common contributors to obesity - alcohol intake. Yes, you read that right. Alcohol not only damages your liver, and other body parts but can invite some serious health complications.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sharwari Dabhade Dua, Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist said, "Excessive and long-standing alcohol consumption is a major cause of liver disease. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 70 per cent of the people in the world who are suffering from liver disorders are mainly diagnosed as patients whose alcohol intake was way too much."

Alcohol And Its Effect On The Body

India is suffering from obesity and over-weight related health complications. Alcohol makes changes in the normal liver morphology causing fatty liver, hepatitis and cirrhosis. Alcohol is considered a direct hepatotoxin, yet not everyone can have alcoholic liver disease (ALD). Multiple factors play a role in the onset of ALD like drinking patterns, diet, obesity and gender. It is now that people should understand how alcohol can affect the body when consumed in the wrong or excessive quantity.

Liver disease Impacts the brain health Create blockages inside the heart Increases your chances of breast and other cancers High blood pressure Heart disease Stroke Liver disease, and Digestive problems

Alcohol Affects Women Differently than Men

"Women are more susceptible to alcoholic liver injury as compared to men. They develop ALD with substantially less amount of alcohol consumption.

The likelihood of developing ALD is higher in men if they consume more than 14 drinks per week, whereas for women it is more than 7 drinks per week (more than 20g alcohol/day)," said Dr Sahrwani. She further added, "Multiple factors seem to be responsible for this gender-dependent difference like estrogen, the proportion of body fat and metabolism of alcohol in females. Other than gender, factors like obesity, high fat in diet and pattern of drinking like daily and binge drinkers, also play an important role in causing liver damage."

Here are a few things that women should know before overconsuming alcohol:

Excessive alcohol use increases the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature delivery. Excessive alcohol intake during pregnancy increases the risk of having a baby with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD). Affects your menstruation cycle. Can cause breast cancer.

Note: If you have issues with alcohol, or are into too much alcohol intake, just take a break and think about what it is doing inside your body after getting mixed with the blood.

