What Are Animal Flow Workouts And Which Ones Are The Best?

Have you ever attempted animal flow exercises? (Photo: Freepik)

Celebrity yoga and fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani demonstrated a few animal flow workouts, stating that they are "intense and challenging workouts" that engage all muscle groups of the body.

When it comes to fitness, you have to sometimes bring your inner animal out, literally. For the unversed, there are many different kinds of workout routines that mimic the movements of various animals. These are known as animal flow workouts that combine yoga and primal movements. They do not require any mat or exercise equipment. You simply have to know the names of basic exercises and do them correctly by assuming a proper form.

Taking to Instagram, celebrity yoga and fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani demonstrated a few animal flow workouts, stating that they are "intense and challenging workouts" that engage all muscle groups of the body. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

The first one is called 'frog jump'. As the name suggests, you have to jump like a frog by being on your fours. Push yourself forward by placing your hands on the floor and jumping using your legs. Assume a squat position to begin with.

TRENDING NOW

Next, move on to 'crab walk'. Place your hands on the floor and lift your pelvis. Using your legs, move backwards to mimic the movement of a sand crab.

The third exercise is called a 'duck walk'. Akin to walking like a duck, you bend your knees and walk around by lifting the hips just a little, along with vigorous movements of the hand. Make sure to place your body weight on your toes.

After this, you can try what is called the 'travelling ape'. In this, you go on your fours and then move the body sideways by using your hands and feet. Place your hands on the floor and tilt your upper body first, before jumping and bringing your lower body to a spot. Repeat on the other side.

You may like to read

You can also try the 'bear crawl', which entails crawling around on your fours. The twist is, your knees cannot touch the floor. Place your weight on your palms and toes to move around.

According to the expert, animal flow workouts have the following benefits:

They enhance functional movement, improving agility and coordination.

Animal flows engage the core muscles, improving abdominal strength.

Animal flows require strong focus and concentration, thus improving mind-body connection.

They improve overall body flexibility, mobility and range of motion.

"Practise this animal flow drill either at your home or outdoors and make your workouts more fun and versatile," Parwani suggested.

Would you like to try?