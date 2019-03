‘Qayamat Ki Raat’, fame Vivek Dahiya, captured many hearts owing to his chiselled body and washboard abs. Vivek who enjoys a massive fan following was also seen in soaps like ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein,’ ‘Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se,’ and many more.

Moreover, Vivek and Diyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s chemistry is also loved by the fans. They are fondly called as #Divek. Their adorable PDA on social media is also into the news always. And the two look cute together. So, if you want to know who Vivek managed to get that rough and rugged bod then you should read it carefully and start working out right away!

You will spot Vivek doing strength training here. Lifting weights can be beneficial for you. It can help you increase your bone mineral density. One of the best ways you can control bone loss as you age is to add strength training into your workout plan and then you will be able to keep your bones strong. It can help Increase the strength of connective tissue, muscles, and tendons. This may lead to improved motor performance and can cut down your risk of injuries. Strength training will not only make you strong, but it will also help you battle the bulge. So, what are you waiting for? Just take it up today!

Vivek as plays basketball to stay in top shape. It is good for your heart health, as you keep moving, your heart rate increases. It also allows you to build endurance, which is vital when you want to make sure that your heart is healthy. It may also lower your risk of stroke and heart disease. It is a full-body workout and can help you burn calories. You will have to jump and run constantly. This will allow you to grill your fat.

You can also spot Vivek striking the right balance here! Look at his flexibility! Vivek, you are nailing it like a boss!

If you opt for a treadmill, you will be able to enhance your heart health and blood circulation. Also, If you are unable to perform high-impact workouts like dancing, jogging, jumping rope or other exercises which may require you to leave the ground with both feet, then walking on a treadmill can be a good option for you. It is a low-impact exercise and may help you improve your endurance and stamina.

So, kick-off your sedentary lifestyle and embrace a healthy one which will allow you to stay fit and fine, and keep serious health issues like high blood pressure and diabetes at bay.