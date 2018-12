In a recent social media post, Rujuta Diwekar, the nutritionist of Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, sung praises of the deadlift. She wrote: “A flat stomach is always elusive. Not so much because you are carrying excess fat but because you are carrying too little strength. Strength is amongst the least celebrated aspect of fitness but is the key to low-fat mass, improved bone density, hormonal balance etc. The #deadlift is the baap of all exercises and yet amongst the most misunderstood ones…Every girl must learn to lift at least the equivalent of her body weight. So if you are 60 kgs, you should be able to lift at least 60 kgs.”

Deadlift is one of the classic weight training exercises that target various muscles like the entire back, chest, hips, hamstrings, quadriceps, abs, biceps, legs and hips. But, like Rujuta pointed out in her post, the deadlift is also a misunderstood exercise that belongs to the ‘low risk, high reward category.’ If done incorrectly, the deadlift is known to cause serious injuries.

To deadlift: Start with less weight. Keep your feet shoulder width apart. Bend your knees to reach down and grab the bar without bending over. Lift the bar with your hands where there are markings on the bar telling you where to hold. Now raise the bar slowly till the hip level and then bring it back to your shin. You are supposed to lift the bar using your legs, hips and other muscles and not your arms.

Health benefits of deadlifting

Apart from building strength, deadlifting has plenty of health benefits since it targets a variety of muscles.

-Deadlifting can give you improved bone density and reduce the risk of diseases like osteoporosis.

-It releases endorphins to help bust stress and make you feel energetic.

-It helps you improve your stability and balance which reduces the risk of injuries and falls.

-It could also help keep blood sugar in control.

-Deadlift could help in helping you sleep better and in improving your mood and hence keep your mental health in good shape.