Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who was recently seen in the Salman Khan blockbuster Bharat, isn’t wasting time celebrating the massive success of the film. She is back to work already for her next Movie Malang, where she will share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapoor among others. Apart from her upcoming films, Disha is also working hard in the gym. That’s what her recent Instagram video says. In this video, she is seen doing strength training workouts. This is how Disha captioned the video, ” 140pounds (70 pounds each side)* 4 reps 110 pounds (55 pounds each side)* 10reps #deadlift strength training, and as you can see dying too #strongereveryday.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Byg9kC7g7Hb/?utm_source=ig_web_options_share_sheet

ALL ABOUT STRENGTH TRAINING

Strength training is basically any physical exercise in which you use your own body weight against external resistance. The intention is to cause muscle contraction and increase strength, muscle mass, and endurance. The external resistance can be anything from dumbbells to rubber exercise tubing and bricks. Some examples of strength training workouts include weight lifting, overhead squad, deadlift and kettlebell swing. Other exercises of this type are single leg split squat, hammer curls, overhead press, jump squat, etc.

Resistance training works by causing catabolism and anabolism. The former stands for the breakdown of muscle cells and the latter means repairing of these muscles by your body quickly to help them regenerate and grow stronger. Post a strength training workout, when your muscles experience damage, testosterone, growth hormones, protein, and some other nutrients rush to the damaged area to repair and make them stronger.

BENEFITS YOU CAN LOOK FORWARD TO

Like all other exercise regimens, strength training also comes with a plethora of health and fitness benefits. Starting from strengthening your muscle and heart to improving your mental health, this exercise regimen does it all for you. Here, we tell you all the perks of strength training.

Helps prevent and manage type 2 diabetes

Physical inactivity, central obesity and decline in insulin sensitivity are some of the leading factors behind the development of type 2 diabetes. Strength training can actually help reduce central obesity by decreasing abdominal or visceral fat. Increased levels of visceral fat are associated with insulin sensitivity. So, a reduction the levels of this fat can certainly help in revving your body’s capacity to use insulin efficiently. All these will contribute to efficient regulation of blood sugar levels and reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Improves cardiovascular health

According to a study published in the journal Sports Medicine, strength training can help manage obesity. It is one of the leading causes of various cardiovascular problems like heart attack, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, etc. Obesity can potentially lead to the deposition of cholesterol in the arteries circulating blood to the heart. This can raise your blood pressure levels. If not managed on time, it can lead to heart attack as well. Increased blood pressure can actually put pressure on your arteries making them weak, and less effective. This can lead to limited blood flow to your heart and the rest of the body. Research and experts have found that weight lifting, a strength training workout, can potentially reduce your blood pressure levels in the long run.

Boosts metabolic rate

According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, strength training can increase your body’s resting metabolism rate (RMR). It is the total number of calories that your body burns while at rest. Strength training exercise increases RMR by increasing your body’s muscle mass. If we talk in numbers, 4.5 kgs increase in muscle tissue can raise resting metabolic rate by around 60 calories per day. Gradually, this number will increase and will show a huge impact.

Helps manage chronic pain

Strength training can potentially help manage several types of chronic pain including lower back, osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia (musculoskeletal pain). Resistance training is as effective in reducing pain as aerobic training. However, it is more effective in improving physical function than the latter in people suffering from lower back pain. Also, it can strengthen the muscles surrounding your joints and stabilize them. This helps in reducing arthritis related pain. A study published in the journal Arthritis Research & Therapy recommended strength training to patients suffering from fibromyalgia, fatigue, and cognitive difficulties. Resistance training can strengthen the muscles and provide relief from pain associated with this disease.

Increases bone mineral density

Doing strength training for 30 minutes twice a week can improve functional performance, bone mineral density, structure, and strength with no negative effects, says a study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. It can do so by stressing the bones. Also, it reduces the levels of stress hormone called cortisol in the body, that is associated with decreasing bone density by inhibiting the bone-building osteoblasts. Low bone mineral density means that your bones are weak andprone to fractures. This can cause problems like osteoporosis or osteopenia.

Enhances mental health

A JAMA Psychiatry study associates strength training with improvements in the signs of depression. Strength training actually stimulates your brain creating some positive changes inside it. These changes include the formation of new brain cells and creation of new blood vessels, providing your brain with enough oxygen and essential nutrients.

Also, these exercises increase the size of certain regions of your brain, responsible for the improvement of various cognitive functions. Moreover, they can bring down the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. Stress can be one of the main reasons behind depression.