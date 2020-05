There are different workouts for building muscles but one of the most promising and comfortable one is lifting weights.

Muscle building is not easy and with different kinds of diets and exercises trending on the internet, it gets even more confusing. There are different workouts for building muscles but one of the most promising and comfortable one is lifting weights, especially for biceps. Since you’re stuck at home due to lockdown, there’s hardly anything which is better than a solid dumbbell workout to pump up your biceps. These exercises improve functional movement training. Take a look at some of the dumbbell workouts which can easily help you in building biceps from the comfort of your home. Also Read - 5 best dumbbell workouts for men to try at home amidst the lockdown

Biceps Curl

Stand up straight and hold one dumbbell in each hand down the side of your body with your palms facing each other.

Raise both dumbbells until they reach the height of your shoulders and slowly lower them back down after a brief pause.

Make sure not to jerk your upper body in an effort to help you lift the weights.

One-at-a-Time Biceps Curl

Hold one dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing forward.

Now raise one arm at a time with dumbbell by bending your elbow and lower it back down after a short pause.

Keep switching to the alternate hand after the full motion is complete.

Alternated Biceps Curl

Stand up and hold one dumbbell with each hand down the side of your body with your palms facing each other.

Raise one dumbbell until it reaches the height of your shoulders and while slowly lowering it back down after a brief pause, start raising the other hand.

Make sure not to jerk your upper body in an effort to help you lift the weights.

Inner-Biceps Curl

Stand up and hold one dumbbell with each hand down the side of your body with your palms facing each other.

Raise both dumbbells until they reach the height of your shoulders and slowly lower them down after a brief pause.

Make sure not to jerk your upper body in an effort to help you lift the weights.

Hammer Curl

Hold one dumbbell in each hand along the sides of your body with your palms facing your body.

Raise both dumbbells by bending your elbows and lower them down after a brief pause.

Keep your upper arms still all through the process.

Seated Alternated Biceps Curl

Sit down on a bench and hold one dumbbell with each hand down the side of your body with your palms facing each other.

Raise one dumbbell until it reaches the height of your shoulders and while slowly lowering it back down after a brief pause, start raising the other one.

Make sure not to jerk your upper body in an effort to help you lift the weights.

