Lockdown is wreaking havoc on people's health. Since movements are restricted, reduced physical activity has made most of the people gain weight, especially on their abdominal area. So, while you help flatten the COVID-19 curve by staying home, we bring to you a few weight training exercises to help flatten your belly and give you beautiful abs. If those sit-ups aren't getting you any closer to your dream of getting washboard abs, it is time you add some weights to your exercise routine at home. Try these amazing workouts if you have dumbbells at home. These exercises will help sculpt your abs in no time:

Side dumbbell bends

By adding side dumbbell bends to your workout regime, you can target the external and internal obliques. Strengthening these muscles can help to tighten the entire side ab wall and can also help tone your waist and abdomen area.

How to

Stand up straight holding a dumbbell in your left hand while keeping your right hand on your waist.

Keep your back straight and bend down at your waist to the right.

Hold the bent position for a moment and then come back to the starting position.

Then, bend on your left. Complete 20 reps of this exercise to get rid of the fat around your midsection.

Abdominal crunches

This intense muscle isolation is a popular workout for people trying to get six-pack abs. It is also ideal for strengthening your core, which includes your lower back muscles and obliques. Abdominal crunches may also improve your balance and posture.

How to

Hold the dumbbells in each hand while performing ab crunches.

Perform three sets of 15 repetitions of this exercise.

Bent over rows

Bent-over rows work on several muscle groups which aid in improved muscular strength and endurance. When combined with cardio training and proper nutrition, this exercise may lead to a leaner and more toned physique, especially core.

How to

Hold a pair of dumbbells.

Stand with your feet and shoulders hip-width apart, bend your knees and torso slightly to the front and stay at a 45-degree angle to the floor.

After few seconds (or counting up to 10) get back to your initial position to complete one rep.

Complete 1 set of 20 repetitions to tone your abdominal muscles.

Squat

Adding weights to a squat workout makes your core muscles work extra as they try and maintain balance and stability. Squats actually work the muscles of your core better than most ab exercises.

How to

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand up straight.

Your palms should be on the side Now slowly bend your knees to squat with your thighs parallel to the floor.

However, make sure that your knees are not extending beyond your toes.

Do ten sets of 8 repetitions to get rid of the fat from your lower abdomen.

Archer row

This is a great exercise for most upper body days. You tend to open upyour chest a lot here. This promotes shoulder external rotation in both arms and piling up an excellent rhomboid squeeze. This workout also leads to developing good abs.

How to