When you go on a weight loss journey, you often ignore your lats. But this may come in the way of quick weight loss. Lats or latissimus dorsi muscle covers most of the back. It extends from an attachment at the upper arm all the way down to the hips and spine. You may not realise it, but you back can also store fat that contributes to your overall body weight. Just because you can't see your own back does not mean that it is not bulging with fat. So, for quick and proper weight loss you need to target your back muscles too. This will also make your spine strong and improve posture.

Here, let us look at a few lats exercises that can fasten your weight loss journey. But please remember that when you are performing these exercises, you must make sure that your shoulders are not rounded. Maintain a good posture throughout and you will avoid painful injuries.

Lat pulldown

This is a good workout to start with. This exercise will also work your biceps, shoulders and triceps.

Directions

Attach a band to the top of a door frame or top of a tall fence.

Sit below the place where you have attached the band.

Grab the ends of the band with your arms.

Keep your arms slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your palms must face facing forward.

Now pull the band down till it in in line with your chest.

Contract your lats or back muscles and move your shoulders slightly forward.

Repeat 10 times.

Dumbbell rows

This is also a beginner level exercise and it works your entire back. It builds endurance and makes your back strong and trim.

Directions

You will need a pair of dumbbells for this workout.

Stand straight and hold a dumbbell in each hand firmly.

Bend at the waist and make sure that your back is straight, and your arms fully extended out below you.

Lift your elbows back and squeeze your lats.

Once the lifts are at the side of your waist, lower your hands slowly and return to starting position.

Repeat this 10 times.

Pullups

This will not only help you lose weight but also build endurance. It is slightly tougher than the previous two workouts but nothing that you can’t muster.

Directions

Hold on to an overhead bar firmly.

Be sure to your hands about shoulder-width apart.

Now pull yourself up till your chin is over the bar.

Tighten your core while going up and bend your elbows and shoulders.

Lower yourself gently and slowly till your reach starting position.

Repeat 10 times.

Shoulder extensions

This too builds endurance and tones your entire back.

Directions

Loop a resistance band on to a firm object. It must be about eye level.

Stand straight in front of it.

Bend slightly from your hips with your arms fully extended in front of you.

Keep your arms a little higher than shoulder height.

Now hold the end of the band and pull your palms down toward your hips without bending your elbows.

Squeeze your lats and slowly return to the starting position.

Repeat 10 times.